Gigi Hadid's Latest Outfit Proved That the Trucker Hat Trend is Here to Stay

And served as a masterclass in layering for unpredictable winter weather.

Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak
Published on February 22, 2023 @ 11:06AM
Gigi Hadid is the queen of street style, whether she's wearing couture during Fashion Week or stepping out in casual (and relatable) everyday 'fits. On Tuesday, Hadid proved that she also has her travel style down pat when she stepped out in New York City with a vibrant orange suitcase and an OOTD that oozed cool-girl energy.

Hadid was photographed wearing black trousers paired with a matching T-shirt layered under a lime-green button-down shirt and an oversized leather jacket. She accessorized with several beaded necklaces, a black tote bag to hold her extra belongings, rectangular sunnies, and a black-and-peach colored trucker hat emblazoned with the words "deep funk and divine intervention." Her long platinum blonde hair was worn down and straight, and she finished off the look with shiny patent leather loafers.

The model's Netflix show Next in Fashion will release its second season next week starring Hadid and Queer Eye's Tan France. The show initially premiered in 2020 with France and Alexa Chung as the hosts, and after three years, the show is returning with a new (but familiar) face.

In a recent interview with Elle, Hadid opened up about the show's casting process that eventually landed her the gig as co-host. "Netflix was not easy on me. They really put me through an audition process," she explained. "I respected that, and it made me feel good when I got the job. I felt like I had earned it in their eyes, and so that gave me the confidence to go for it."

