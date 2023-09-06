Gigi Hadid Says Khai Is Already Geting in on Her Beauty Routine

While she's most known for her work on the runway and in front of the camera, Gigi Hadid is settling into her role as a mom, too. In a new interview with W Magazine, the entrepreneur, television host, and (of course) mom to Khai opened up about how her daughter is growing up, and, like every doting mom, she's so proud to see Khai (who Hadid co-parents with her ex, Zayn Malik) develop and find her own sense of identity.

Hadid explained that she and Khai spend a lot of time together dancing and talking, but notes that her almost 3-year-old kiddo is fascinated by her beauty routine — and wants in on the action.

“We get ready together. She watches me do my thing,” says Hadid. “She’ll brush her teeth with me, and now she’s wanting to put moisturizer on, which is so cute," Hadid said. “She really makes me laugh. We crack up and dance all day and talk a lot. She’s almost 3, and she is a genius, if I do say so myself.”

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Miu Miu

Hadid also spoke about taking on hosting duties for Netflix's Next in Fashion so that she'd have some stability while her daughter grows up.



“I was a musical theater kid, and I think that part of me loves to come out,” Hadid said of working alongside Queer Eye's Tan France on the show. Without the pressure of jetting to photo shoots and Fashion Weeks all around the world, Hadid said she could focus on raising her daughter and pursuing other passions.

"Most of the craziest things in my life, they weren’t goals or dreams because I didn’t really think they were possible,” she said. “If and when I make really specific goals, I can get quite tunnel-visioned. I’ve learned over the years that I enjoy the process more when I focus on being in the moment.”

