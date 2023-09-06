Gigi Hadid Says Khai Is Already Geting in on Her Beauty Routine

"We get ready together. She watches me do my thing."

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 6, 2023 @ 12:12PM
Gigi Hadid attends the Cannes Film Festival red carpet
Photo:

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

While she's most known for her work on the runway and in front of the camera, Gigi Hadid is settling into her role as a mom, too. In a new interview with W Magazine, the entrepreneur, television host, and (of course) mom to Khai opened up about how her daughter is growing up, and, like every doting mom, she's so proud to see Khai (who Hadid co-parents with her ex, Zayn Malik) develop and find her own sense of identity.

Hadid explained that she and Khai spend a lot of time together dancing and talking, but notes that her almost 3-year-old kiddo is fascinated by her beauty routine — and wants in on the action.

“We get ready together. She watches me do my thing,” says Hadid. “She’ll brush her teeth with me, and now she’s wanting to put moisturizer on, which is so cute," Hadid said. “She really makes me laugh. We crack up and dance all day and talk a lot. She’s almost 3, and she is a genius, if I do say so myself.”

Gigi Hadid attends Miu Miu Summer Club Malibu

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Miu Miu

Hadid also spoke about taking on hosting duties for Netflix's Next in Fashion so that she'd have some stability while her daughter grows up. 

“I was a musical theater kid, and I think that part of me loves to come out,” Hadid said of working alongside Queer Eye's Tan France on the show. Without the pressure of jetting to photo shoots and Fashion Weeks all around the world, Hadid said she could focus on raising her daughter and pursuing other passions.

"Most of the craziest things in my life, they weren’t goals or dreams because I didn’t really think they were possible,” she said. “If and when I make really specific goals, I can get quite tunnel-visioned. I’ve learned over the years that I enjoy the process more when I focus on being in the moment.”

Related Articles
Joe Jonas Sophie Turner Vanity Fair 2023
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Speak Out for the First Time Since Filing for Divorce
Tina Knowles and Beyonce
Tina Knowles Celebrated Beyoncé's Birthday With a Never-Before-Seen Photo of Her Three Kids
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Are Divorcing After Four Years of Marriage
Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr Is Pregnant With Her Fourth Child
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus Revealed She Fell In Love With Liam Hemsworth While Filming ‘The Last Song’
nicole luke combs acm awards
Luke Combs and His Wife Have Welcomed Their Second Baby Boy
Selena gomez sirius xm radio 1
Selena Gomez's Dream Guy Checklist Couldn’t Be More Relatable
Gwyneth Paltrow at the Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
Gwyneth Paltrow Revealed That Being a Stepmom Was Initially "Really Hard"
Hailey Justin Bieber Super Bowl
Justin Bieber Is Such a Proud IG Husband Watching Hailey Become a Beauty Mogul — and We Are, Too
Chrissy Teigen attends Planned Parenthood's New York Spring Benefit Gala
Chrissy Teigen Says Her Entire Family Has a "Wonderful" Relationship With Her Surrogate
adam sunny sandler murder mystery 2 premiere
Adam Sandler’s Daughter Had Her Real Bat Mitzvah Right Before Filming “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah”
Jennifer Garner attends STARZ's "Party Down" Season 3
Jennifer Garner Shared the Cutest Throwback for Back-to-School Season
Halle Berry 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Halle Berry Finally Settled Her Divorce from Olivier Martinez After Nearly a Decade
Gigi Hadid Fashion Awards 2023
Shoutout to Gigi Hadid for Giving Her Stamp of Approval on Leather Loafers for a Girls’ Night Out
Kendall Jenner Striped Dress and Gigi Hadid Leather Tube Top Dinner August 2023
Kendall Jenner's Bodycon Striped Maxidress Resembled This Super Niche Y2K Trend
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Speaks Out Against People Criticizing Her Weight