Gigi Hadid Said Getting Pregnant With Her Daughter Khai Made Her Crave a More "Stabilized Schedule"

The model opened up about her relationship with motherhood.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 15, 2023 @ 12:01PM
Gigi Hadid Elle March Cover
Photo:

Elle

While it’s no secret Gigi Hadid is booked and busy at the moment (she recently launched a luxury cashmere line, Guest In Residence, and is preparing to release the second season of Netflix’s Next in Fashion this March), it’s fair to say that we’ve seen her take a slight step out of the spotlight as of late — and apparently, it’s all for the sake of her daughter.

When talking to Elle for its March cover story, the supermodel opened up about how being pregnant — especially during the COVID lockdown in 2020 — made her completely rethink the trajectory of her career. 

“I got pregnant and I really started to think about what I wanted after, when the world opened back up. It kept coming back to just a more stabilized schedule where I’m not in a different country every week,” the model shared. “[Guest In Residence] is very stabilizing. I have an office that I come to. I know everyone here. I don’t have to look a certain way to show up. It’s a different experience for me, and it was the right time because I was ready for that.”

Hadid also expanded on what motherhood has looked like since welcoming her daughter Khai, who she shares with ex Zayn Malik, back in September 2020, explaining that she’s the only one who sees the true Gigi. 

“She obviously sees me in every state and way, and whether she knows it or not, I’m going through and learning through life with her,” Hadid said of their relationship. “I think that she has a really realistic kind of 24/7, around-the-clock view. We’re up chatting in the middle of the night if she’s up; we’re talking about, I don’t know, random stuff, but it’s fun.”

The model continued, “Having a daughter, although it shifted my life to make me really want to feel more settled, has also really made me appreciate the chaos as well. Being at shows and shoots and just being in the city again; being around friends [after] becoming a mom, with everyone also coming out of COVID — I have an appreciation for both sides of it.”

Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Grammys
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Celebrated Valentine's Day By Getting Matching Tattoos
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds New Baby
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Are "Very Excited" About Their New Family Addition
Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens Celebrated Valentine's Day With a Peek at Her Engagement Festivities
NEWS: Drew Barrymore and Pamela Anderson Had an Emotional Conversation About Protecting Their Kids
Drew Barrymore and Pamela Anderson Had an Emotional Conversation About Protecting Their Kids
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Back After Taking a Decade Off to Raise Her Kids
Dua Lipa denim on denim
Dua Lipa's Canadian Tuxedo Included a Knee-Length Skirt and the Slouchiest Jean Jacket
EmRata Courtside Look
Emily Ratajkowski Paired an Itty-Bitty Bra Top With Low-Rise Leggings For a Date Night With Eric Andre
Rihanna Super Bowl Performance 2023
Rihanna Got Candid About How Motherhood Changed Her Life
Kim Kardashian and North Slopes
Kim Kardashian and North West Had an Adorable Mother-Daughter Moment During a Family Ski Trip
Rihanna wearing red lipstick at the Super Bowl
Rihanna's Monochromatic Super Bowl Beauty Included Bold Red Lips and a Soft Matte Glow
Rihanna Pregnant Super Bowl
Yes, Rihanna Is Pregnant Again
Ryan Reynolds Blake Lively
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Have Welcomed Their Fourth Child Together
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Paired Her Plunging Cutout Bodysuit With Pants That Included Even More Cutouts
Emma Roberts Kate Spade NYFW 2023
Emma Roberts Shared a New Photo of Her Son After Her Mom Accidentally Revealed His Face
Rihanna Super Bowl LVII Apple Music Halftime Show Press Conference
Rihanna Says Her New Music Could Get "Weird"
Penn Badgley You S4
Penn Badgley Respectfully Declined the Sex Scenes in "You"