Gigi Hadid Said Getting Pregnant With Her Daughter Khai Made Her Crave a More "Stabilized Schedule"

While it’s no secret Gigi Hadid is booked and busy at the moment (she recently launched a luxury cashmere line, Guest In Residence, and is preparing to release the second season of Netflix’s Next in Fashion this March), it’s fair to say that we’ve seen her take a slight step out of the spotlight as of late — and apparently, it’s all for the sake of her daughter.

When talking to Elle for its March cover story, the supermodel opened up about how being pregnant — especially during the COVID lockdown in 2020 — made her completely rethink the trajectory of her career.

“I got pregnant and I really started to think about what I wanted after, when the world opened back up. It kept coming back to just a more stabilized schedule where I’m not in a different country every week,” the model shared. “[Guest In Residence] is very stabilizing. I have an office that I come to. I know everyone here. I don’t have to look a certain way to show up. It’s a different experience for me, and it was the right time because I was ready for that.”

Hadid also expanded on what motherhood has looked like since welcoming her daughter Khai, who she shares with ex Zayn Malik, back in September 2020, explaining that she’s the only one who sees the true Gigi.

“She obviously sees me in every state and way, and whether she knows it or not, I’m going through and learning through life with her,” Hadid said of their relationship. “I think that she has a really realistic kind of 24/7, around-the-clock view. We’re up chatting in the middle of the night if she’s up; we’re talking about, I don’t know, random stuff, but it’s fun.”

The model continued, “Having a daughter, although it shifted my life to make me really want to feel more settled, has also really made me appreciate the chaos as well. Being at shows and shoots and just being in the city again; being around friends [after] becoming a mom, with everyone also coming out of COVID — I have an appreciation for both sides of it.”