Gigi Hadid Called Kanye West a "Bully and a Joke"

Gigi Hadid has had enough of Kanye West's antics, and now she's calling out the rapper for going after her friend and Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

The fashion writer shared her opinions of his very controversial show in Paris to her Instagram, calling the line "irresponsible," which prompted West to share photos of her to his Instagram and criticize her own personal style. Hadid jumped to her friend's defense by leaving a comment on one of his posts to call out his bullying.

"You wish u had a percentage of her intellect," she wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post from Oct. 4. "You have no idea haha…. If there’s actually a point to any of your shit she might be the only person that could save u. As if the 'honor' of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion ..? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke."

Hadid also showed her support for Karefa-Johnson on her Instagram Story by sharing a repost from Vogue writer José Criales-Unzueta in addition to a Business of Fashion post with a photo of the journalist which she captioned, "One of the most important voices in our industry. & Could school that disgraceful man in more ways than he knows."

West released the line — which was littered with "White Lives Matter" shirts — on live stream and sparked major backlash online. According to E! News, the fashion designer told the crowd that this collection was the start of a "new frontier." "This is an unmanageable situation," he told the audience. "This is God's dream, a dream that can't happen without the help of God."