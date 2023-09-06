Gigi Hadid Looks Like a Giant Egg in Her Latest Fashion Campaign

When you think of the modern-day fashion industry, a few faces come to mind — Gigi Hadid being one of them. Aside from having headline-making model-off-duty style, the star has become somewhat synonymous with runway shows and is the face of almost too many fashion campaigns to count. As we head into Fashion Month, Hadid dropped her most recent campaign, which will have everyday folk scratching their heads — but the real ones will know it's an expression of camp. Basically, it's called fashion, OK?

On Tuesday, Jacquemus released its most recent campaign starring Hadid, who posed in a large grassy area surrounded by greenery while wearing some unconventional pieces styled by Ursina Gysi. Perhaps, the most noteworthy is a giant sculptural white spherical garment that included a hole for Hadid's face and rosette detailing along the bottom. The knee-length bubble dress was paired with matching lace Mary Jane flat.

Johnny Dufort/Jacquemus

Another image captured Hadid in a very round ivory bathtub with foam to mimic the look of bubbles. The model's head peeks out of the soapy water and a cherry sits atop the froth. In another photo, Gigi curled up into a fetal position while wearing a "strawberry girl" red dress in the designer's signature puffy silhouette.

Johnny Dufort/Jacquemus

Johnny Dufort/Jacquemus

At one point, Gigi wore nothing but an ivory cushion-y headpiece. She held onto the sides with her red-manicured fingers. Throughout the shoot, Gigi's makeup was kept simple in order to let the controversial silhouettes do the talking. Her glam included a peach eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, and a subtle pink lip.

Johnny Dufort/Jacquemus

When she's not walking the catwalks or posing in campaigns, Hadid is heading her brand Guest in Residence and filming Netflix's Next in Fashion. In a recent interview with W Magazine, Hadid opened up about how working on a set has made her inner theater kid shine through. “I was a musical theater kid, and I think that part of me loves to come out."