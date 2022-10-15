Gigi Hadid Says She Suffers from Imposter Syndrome

Despite being a major supermodel, television personality, mom, and now, founder of her new cashmere brand Guest in Residence, Gigi Hadid can still feel inferior when compared to her peers. In a new interview with Vogue's fashion editor-at-large Gabriella Karefa-Johnson at the magazine's Forces in Fashion conference in New York, Hadid got candid about sometimes doubting her skills in the fashion field.



"I have imposter syndrome all the time," Gigi confessed while wearing a coastal grandma olive and beige pantsuit complete with a skinny tie and round-toe loafers. Revealing what it was like to launch a business and design clothing for the first time, the model added, "I thought that it was a bit not necessarily obvious, but expected for me to come out with something that was more a fast-fashion type situation." Instead, Gigi chose one the most sustainable fabrics, cashmere, for her label. "It just felt like the right material that I could play with in a lot of different ways that was true to me, true to my style,” she said.



While the idea for a clothing line was always in the back of her mind, it wasn't until she got pregnant with her daughter Khai that she took the steps to turn her dream into a reality. “You can’t model forever. I was creative and that is where I saw my life going," Gigi explained. "I already had been thinking about cashmere, but I think it [pregnancy] just made me think about how much more settled I would feel to have an office space job. I can take my daughter there with me.”

Gigi first hinted at expanding her career beyond modeling during her Vogue photo shoot for the March 2021 cover at just 10 weeks postpartum. “I’m veering toward things that feel more stable than being in a different country every week,” she said, adding that she's open to taking on acting roles. Elsewhere, she continued, “It feels like now I’m in a different place in my life."