Gigi Hadid Says She Suffers from Imposter Syndrome

The transition from supermodel to founder wasn't exactly easy.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 15, 2022 @ 01:58PM
Gigi Hadid
Photo:

Getty

Despite being a major supermodel, television personality, mom, and now, founder of her new cashmere brand Guest in Residence, Gigi Hadid can still feel inferior when compared to her peers. In a new interview with Vogue's fashion editor-at-large Gabriella Karefa-Johnson at the magazine's Forces in Fashion conference in New York, Hadid got candid about sometimes doubting her skills in the fashion field. 

"I have imposter syndrome all the time," Gigi confessed while wearing a coastal grandma olive and beige pantsuit complete with a skinny tie and round-toe loafers. Revealing what it was like to launch a business and design clothing for the first time, the model added, "I thought that it was a bit not necessarily obvious, but expected for me to come out with something that was more a fast-fashion type situation." Instead, Gigi chose one the most sustainable fabrics, cashmere, for her label. "It just felt like the right material that I could play with in a lot of different ways that was true to me, true to my style,” she said. 

While the idea for a clothing line was always in the back of her mind, it wasn't until she got pregnant with her daughter Khai that she took the steps to turn her dream into a reality. “You can’t model forever. I was creative and that is where I saw my life going," Gigi explained. "I already had been thinking about cashmere, but I think it [pregnancy] just made me think about how much more settled I would feel to have an office space job. I can take my daughter there with me.” 

Gigi first hinted at expanding her career beyond modeling during her Vogue photo shoot for the March 2021 cover at just 10 weeks postpartum. “I’m veering toward things that feel more stable than being in a different country every week,” she said, adding that she's open to taking on acting roles. Elsewhere, she continued, “It feels like now I’m in a different place in my life."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid's Expertly Layered Look Mastered Barbiecore in the Chicest Way
Bella Hadid Instagram
Bella Hadid's Itty Bitty Chain Bra Top Could Not Have Been Smaller
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Called This $7 Lip Pen Her "Favorite" Because It "Stays on All Day"
Bella Hadid x Kin Euphorics
Bella Hadid Opens Up About Her New Outlook on Drinking and "Stepping Into Her Power" As a Businesswoman
LOTD 9/15
Gigi Hadid Just Combined So Many Fall 2022 Trends Into One Look
Celebs in Jorts
This Confusing Denim Trend Supermodels Are Wearing Is the Secret to Nailing Transitional Dressing
Gigi Hadid M. Gemi Sandals
Supermodels Are Wearing This Controversial Sandal in the Most Unexpected Way
Gigi Hadid
The Unabashed Joy of Being Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Versace Runway Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023
Gigi Hadid Looked Completely Unrecognizable at the Versace Fashion Show
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Wore a Winter Coat Without Any Pants
Gigi Hadid Birthday Party Look
Gigi Hadid's Birthday Outfit Included Sheer Pants and a Corset
Bella Hadid Red Dress Snake Necklace
Bella Hadid Opened up About Her Ongoing Struggle With Mental Health in Her Latest Interview
Work Outfits
Dressing for the Office Is Confusing, So We Asked Stylists for Their Best Outfit Ideas
Gigi Hadid Bella Hadid
Gigi Hadid Shared a Rare Photo of Khai in an Outfit That Her Aunt Bella Would Approve Of
Anne Hathaway Grandma-Chic Outfit
Anne Hathaway Just Wore Two Grandma-Chic Trends in One Outfit
Gigi Hadid Channeled Carrie Bradshaw in Her Latest Campaign
Gigi Hadid's Latest Campaign Looks Straight Out of 'Sex and the City'