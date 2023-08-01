Gigi Hadid Passed the Horse Girl Torch to Khai During the Sweetest Mommy-Daughter Summer Date

In just 2 short years, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai has already inherited some of her mom's traits. Between the mother-daughter duo's love for the kitchen and their nearly-identical wardrobe (that even Aunty Bella would approve of), the two have quickly become the embodiment of the saying, "like mother, like daughter.” Most recently, Gigi passed down one of her most beloved hobbies of all time to her daughter, Khai: horseback riding.

On Monday, Gigi blessed our feeds with a carousel chock-full of rare candid snaps from her “best” summer spent with her little girl, and by the looks of it, Khai is following in her mother’s footsteps of becoming a horse-obsessed girl at heart. In the snaps, the supermodel wore a Cottagecore summer sundress with Birkenstock clogs as she fed her horses before slipping into a checkered two-piece with a scoop bralette top and tiny high-cut bottoms.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

As for Khai, she sported an assortment of eclectic, colorful outfits: white Birkenstocks and a strawberry-printed dress with a ruffled hem, an oversized tie-dye T-shirt tucked into smiley face denim jeans with a pair of pink gingham rainboots adorned with bows, and a vibrant, multi-colored tutu dress.

Gigi Hadid/Summer

Elsewhere in the dump, Gigi included photos showing the two hand-picking fresh flowers and blueberries, riding in the back of a tractor, eating homemade Lunchables by the pool, and starting off their morning with bear-shaped pancakes topped with rainbow chocolate chip candies. And when they're done with their activities for the day, you can find the mom and daughter lounging on the couch as they enjoy an afternoon snack of pink ice cream popsicles.

"Best of summer ! 🙏💌🪴🍦,” she captioned the photo dump.

