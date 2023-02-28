Gigi Hadid Paired a Futuristic Hooded Leather Jacket With Matching Pantaboots

Leave it to Gigi Hadid to turn the streets of New York City into her own fashion show. The supermodel stepped out in six very different looks — like a confusing ultra-cropped sweater and high-slit pencil skirt set or her super-sexy business look with an unexpected addition — on Monday to promote her upcoming Netflix series Next in Fashion (which hits the streaming service on March 3).

While making her rounds on her fashion tour de force, the super model made a pit stop at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon wearing not one but two headline-making outfits. For her interview portion, Hadid wore an all-green leather set consisting of skin-tight pantaboots and a matching belted jacket. The structured top included larger than life shoulder pads with a lapel collar, cuff ties, and a slouchy hooded cape. On the bottom half, her leggings were attached to pointy-toe stiletto boots.

Between commercial breaks, Hadid made a super quick wardrobe change into the all-leather ensemble, but she started the appearance in a more casual, everyday look. Hadid played a mock gameshow called "Will You Be my BFF" with host Fallon, The Roots bandmate Tariq Trotter, and the other celebrity guest, Outer Banks star Chase Stokes. The model wore a modern take on the classic plain white T-shirt that included a cinched midsection, ruched shoulders, and long strings hanging off the sleeves and hem. She paired the top with wide-leg jeans emblazoned with white graphic detailing and matching boots.

Getty Images

On the beauty front, the model pulled back her blonde hair for a sleek updo with a smoky bronze eye, rosy blush, and a skin-tone lip. She donned diamond drop earrings and several matching rings to complete both looks.

During the interview, Hadid dished on joining co-host Tan France for the show's sophomore season. "[I] Love hosting, love judging. Such a special new experience for me getting to go to the same studio every day with the same crew. It's like an office job, like you," she teased Fallon. "And normally, in my job, I think I haven't been really ever given the time and the space to really open up and show myself. Not on purpose, for my fashion jobs, it's just such a small snippet of time that you're given ... I get to be me."

"And I think I try to be funny," she added. "You guys judge for yourself."

Next in Fashion is available for streaming March 3 on Netflix.