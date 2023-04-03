Gigi Hadid Added Two Armloads of Bangles to Her Blingy Sari

Over the weekend, Gigi Hadid attended the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai and, of course, she understood the assignment. For the occasion, she skipped out on naked dressing, fresh-off-the runway avant-garde fashion, and freeing the nipple. Instead, she wore a beautiful embellished sari from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, which combined an intricately sequined high-shine crop top with statement-making structural sleeves and dangling beaded trim with a floral maxi-length skirt that was embellished with sequins, as well.

According to Footwear News, she added sheer mesh pumps to the ensemble and accessorized with so many bangles on both arms that we lost count. Bustle reports that Gigi gave a few details on the outfit, saying that it took over a year to create and that the Indian craftspeople behind the look all specialized in different techniques, making the sari a true team effort.

“It was my honor and joy to showcase this masterpiece," she wrote on Instagram. "This Chikankari sari was made in the Lucknow region of India, and took a year to make; each woman who crafted it specializes in a [different] stitch. Truly remarkable workmanship .. I’ll never forget it."

Getty Images

Gigi also shared snapshots of her trip to India on Instagram, which included shots of her at iconic landmarks like the Gateway of India and sipping on coconut water.



"Warmest Thanks to the Ambani family for hosting me in Mumbai for the Opening Weekend of NMACC. It was an honour to be there to witness your family's vision come to life, in a beautiful world-class Cultural Center to celebrate and cultivate the creatives and heritage of India.” Gigi wrote alongside the photos. "Unforgettable first trip to India. Much love."

