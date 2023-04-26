Gigi Hadid's Statement Flower Earrings Are Perfect for Summer Weddings — and We Found Them on Sale

Spring is here, which means the days are longer, skies are clearer, and flowers are in bloom everywhere you look. From actual blooms to floral dresses and accessories, you can't get away from spring's trendiest motif. Most recently, celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta posted to Instagram to wish Gigi Hadid a happy birthday, and the post made me do a double-take. In the photo, Hadid wore a rosy makeup look that matched the real star of the post: Her dangling flower earrings. As soon as I saw them, I knew I had to have them for my sister's upcoming wedding.

After scouring all of the interwebs, I was able to find Hadid’s exact earrings, which are Lele Sadoughi’s Crystal Lily Earrings. The lily-inspired earrings feature a three-inch drop, a secure steel post back, and an eye-catching crystal flower bud center. They come in a few shades, including papaya, cherry red, glittery silver, and lime, and are currently on sale for 25 percent off at Nordstrom. (Score!)

Nordstrom

Shop now: $147 (Originally $195); nordstrom.com

While I have added the exact pair Gigi was spotted wearing to my wishlist, I have a tight budget for the wedding season and decided to continue my search efforts to find a similar pair. And with great luck, I came across these $13 petal earrings from D.Rosse on Amazon that are just as cute — and way more affordable.

Amazon

Shop now: $13; amazon.com

The earrings come in 20 different colors and feature a hook design, so you don't have to worry about them slipping out while celebrating. Their 3.5-inch length falls right at about the chin, and the textured resin design will definitely add a little visual interest to any wedding guest dress. Many Amazon shoppers are in awe of the gorgeous earrings, raving that they're "not too big" and "lightweight" and they "always get compliments" when wearing them. I quickly added the petal earrings to my Amazon cart, and they’re scheduled to arrive well before my sister's wedding — phew!

In the photo that brought us here, we saw Hadid styled her Lele Sadoughi lily earrings casually with a T-shirt, a slicked updo, and flushed cheeks, showing that these statement earrings can take any look to the next level. I plan to take a note from her style book and make the Dr.Rosse earrings the star of my wedding guest outfit by pairing them with a floor-length baby pink slip dress and strappy heels. The dress is super simple with no extra frills, so this will allow the earrings to be the focus of the monochromatic moment. The spring-inspired dangles are super versatile, and they'll give any outfit that extra oomph.

If you are looking for statement earrings that will make any occasion memorable, snag the $13 D.Rosse Rose Petal Earrings at Amazon — or save on Hadid’s Lele Sadoughi's Crystal Lily Earrings while they’re still on sale.

