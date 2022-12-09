Gigi Hadid and I Both Love This Ultra-Flattering Denim Brand That’s About to Sell Out at Nordstrom

Can you guess my favorite thing to do? If you’ve read any of my work, you’ll know that I love shopping (the obvious), wandering around New York City with no end-goal in sight (which are absolutely my favorite kind of days), and, well, discovering new fashion brands that the world doesn’t know about yet. It’s part of my job, but sometimes, I like to keep said labels my little secret for as long as possible — but earlier this week, supermodel Gigi Hadid spilled the beans on one of my all-time favorites, and I guess that means it’s time for me to wax poetic.

Hadid was the latest to star in Vogue’s “7 Days, 7 Looks” series, which is exactly what the name suggests. She puts on seven looks for a full week of, well, outfit ideas that you can draw inspiration from. But it's the first ensemble in the batch that stood out: a simple, oversized pink tee and baggy jeans. The blues, which she calls her favorite, hail from Ética, the sustainable denim label that’s about to blow up (I’m kinda, sorta mad about it, but when something’s this good, it deserves to be unearthed).

I’ve been wearing Ética’s jeans for a couple of years now, and it was basically love at first wear when I slipped into my first pair back in 2020. Since then, my collection has grown to about four different styles — one baggy, one cropped, one simple and streamlined, and one slightly more of-the-moment cut — and after learning about how wasteful the jean industry is (the amount of water most brands use to produce a single pair if ridiculous), I haven’t looked back. I’m an Ética devotee.

That said, I get why Hadid called the brand her favorite. For anyone who wants to consciously shop, which TBH, we all should consider the state of the planet, it really should matter to you about what goes on in the creation of the pieces. Brand transparency is key, and that’s exactly what you get with Ética, which outlines some of its behind-the-scenes here.

Aside from ethical, eco-friendly production practices, you really are getting top-notch denim quality with each pair. I’ve tried my fair share of blue jeans in my time and can confidently say that Ética’s beat some of the pricier designer styles I own (gasp, I know.) I also love that the brand truly has every silhouette imaginable, which means if you’re craving a trendy pair of ultra-wide-leg dad jeans, you’ll find them. If you prefer a simple, sleek style that you can wear forever and ever, it has that, too. There’s something for every jean shopper, with most styles going up to a size 14 and the majority ringing in at under $200.

If a supermodel like Hadid, who most certainly has worn her fair share of high-end denim labels, and I, a fashion editor with a knack for blue jeans, agree that Ética’s are among the best, you can believe they are, in fact, the best. Shop the styles currently available at Nordstrom, starting at $67.

