Gigi Hadid Just Ditched Her Jorts for a New Controversial Summer Pant

Her top, however, is timeless.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 7, 2023 @ 07:58AM
Gigi Hadid
Photo:

Getty

Gigi Hadid said bye-bye to her beloved jorts and hello to a whole new polarizing summer pant: capris.

Capris, or pedal pushers as some may call them, were first made popular by the likes of Audrey Hepburn in the '50s and '60s, before they made a resurgence again in the '90s and early '00s, and now, they appear to be back despite our best judgement. But we have to admit, Gigi is making a convincing case. 

On Thursday, the supermodel stepped out in New York City for her friend Leah McCarthy’s birthday, wearing a casual yet chic look perfect for warm summer nights. For the bottom portion of her outfit, she opted for high-waisted skinny denim capris from Jacquemus that were cinched at the waist with a black leather belt and a pair of matching pointed-toe mules on her feet. On top, meanwhile, Gigi wore a classic black tank top accessorized with layered gold necklaces, black micro shades, and a crossbody bag. 

Gigi Hadid

Getty

Her blonde hair was pulled back into an easy, low-slung ponytail, and she teamed her sun-kissed skin with flushed cheeks, pink lips, and a milky manicure.

Gigi has officially returned to the city after spending the holiday weekend in the Hamptons, where she was reportedly hanging out with her rumored boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio. According to a source at People, the two got "flirty" with each other while partying. "They were with separate groups of people but partied together for two nights. They were flirty and Gigi looked happy," the insider said, adding: "It’s pretty obvious that they are seeing each other. Maybe not exclusively, but they are definitely dating."

They continued, "It’s just always very predictable: Leo shows up to parties first, then Gigi second. It’s like a game."

Another source, however, says Gigi is just "single and enjoying the summer."

Related Articles
Shakira
Shakira Put a Flashy Twist on the Summer Shoe Trend Amal Clooney Always Wears
Catherine, Princess of Wales Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023
Kate Middleton's Easy Breezy Polo Dress Is the Perfect Summertime Outfit
Kourtney Kardashian sheer turtleneck instagram
Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Bump Dump Included a Totally See-Through Turtleneck and a Strapless LBD
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson Just Wore a Little Black Dress in a Summer-Appropriate Silhouette
Florence Pugh Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 Paris Fashion Week Sheer Lilac Dress and Pink Buzzcut
Florence Pugh's Take On Summer Pastels Included a Totally Sheer Lilac Dress and a Pink Buzzcut
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Breezy Summer Staple You Need ASAP
Kourtney Kardashian Hot Pink Bikini
Kourtney Kardashian Showed Off Her Bump in a Teeny-Tiny Hot Pink Bikini
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Just Revived the Y2K Exposed Bra Strap
Camila Cabello Grammys 2023
Camila Cabello Wore Nothing But Hot Pants Underneath Her Totally Sheer Dress at Paris Fashion Week
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Added the Lowest Low-Rise Pants to Her Signature Outfit Formula
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid Shared the Most Relatable Makeup-Free Selfie From Paris Fashion Week
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Wore Nothing But a Plunging Red Bra in a Set of Bedroom Selfies on Instagram
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Put a Supermodel Spin on Stealth Wealth Style With Her Latest Look
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Referenced an Iconic 'KUWTK' Moment While Wearing an Itty-Bitty Blue Bikini on the Beach
Bella Hadid's Street Style Evolution
Bella Hadid's Best-Ever Street Style Outfits
Margot Robbie Barbie Versace Sydney
Margot Robbie Is in Her '90s Supermodel Era Thanks to Vintage Versace