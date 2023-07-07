Gigi Hadid Just Ditched Her Jorts for a New Controversial Summer Pant

Gigi Hadid said bye-bye to her beloved jorts and hello to a whole new polarizing summer pant: capris.



Capris, or pedal pushers as some may call them, were first made popular by the likes of Audrey Hepburn in the '50s and '60s, before they made a resurgence again in the '90s and early '00s, and now, they appear to be back despite our best judgement. But we have to admit, Gigi is making a convincing case.



On Thursday, the supermodel stepped out in New York City for her friend Leah McCarthy’s birthday, wearing a casual yet chic look perfect for warm summer nights. For the bottom portion of her outfit, she opted for high-waisted skinny denim capris from Jacquemus that were cinched at the waist with a black leather belt and a pair of matching pointed-toe mules on her feet. On top, meanwhile, Gigi wore a classic black tank top accessorized with layered gold necklaces, black micro shades, and a crossbody bag.



Getty

Her blonde hair was pulled back into an easy, low-slung ponytail, and she teamed her sun-kissed skin with flushed cheeks, pink lips, and a milky manicure.

Gigi has officially returned to the city after spending the holiday weekend in the Hamptons, where she was reportedly hanging out with her rumored boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio. According to a source at People, the two got "flirty" with each other while partying. "They were with separate groups of people but partied together for two nights. They were flirty and Gigi looked happy," the insider said, adding: "It’s pretty obvious that they are seeing each other. Maybe not exclusively, but they are definitely dating."

They continued, "It’s just always very predictable: Leo shows up to parties first, then Gigi second. It’s like a game."

Another source, however, says Gigi is just "single and enjoying the summer."