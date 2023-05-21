Gigi Hadid Recreated Her Sister Bella's Vintage Fishtail Jean Paul Gaultier Gown at Cannes

Like all sisters, Gigi and Bella Hadid share clothes, but, as supermodels, the stakes are a little higher than a pair of Levi 501s. When you're a supermodel, whose sister also happens to be a supermodel, you get double the access to fashion archives and one-of-a-kind couture pieces — which sometimes can result in the same design being worn twice.



Seemingly such was the case for Gigi when she hit the red carpet at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival for a screening of the film Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine) on Sunday in a custom Jean Paul Gaultier fishtail gown that took its inspiration from a vintage design that Bella already once wore. Back in 2018, Bella slipped on the original hot pink gown from the designer's fall-winter 2006 couture collection, which featured a skintight, strapless silhouette and a nipped-at-the-waist bodice, at the Naked Heart France gala dinner during Paris Fashion Week.

Getty

Gigi's reinterpretation of the Y2K design was a less dramatic take with a beige color palette and a scaled-down train. But she more than amped up the glam factor by accessorizing with a diamond draped necklace, a matching bracelet, multiple diamond earrings that climbed up her ears, and stacks of sparkly rings on each hand.

Unlike her sister — who complemented the dress with a sleek top knot — Gigi's platinum blonde hair was styled in bombshell waves swept to the side, and she paired a nude lip with shimmering eyeshadow.



Gigi's former love interest Leonardo DiCaprio was also at Cannes today, promoting his new movie Killers of The Flower Moon. It's unclear if they'll be seeing each other at some point during the film festival, but according to a source at Entertainment Tonight, the two still see each other on occasion. "Gigi and Leo still hang out and talk when it works with their timing," the source explained, adding: "They both enjoy each other's company and have fun together when their busy schedules permit."