Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber Keep Wearing This Preppy Trend, and You Can Shop the Look for $35 at Amazon

Over the last few years, microtrends have been the main driver when it comes to fashion. Everything from balletcore to quiet luxury has been leading the styling direction for many brands and fashion influencers. But one trend, in particular, makes its rounds every few years — casual collegiate Some may even classify it as a lifestyle, as many opt into this classic style without even thinking about it. Gigi Hadid herself is almost single-handedly keeping the trend alive as a frequenter of the relaxed scholastic style.

Hadid was seen wearing the same oversized collared rugby sweatshirt recently that we have seen her sporting before. In both instances, she paired it with gray trousers and simple sneakers. The bad news is the collared sweatshirt style from Nolan Apparel is no longer available — but the good news is we found a similar style on Amazon. The SweatyRocks Contrast Collar Sweatshirt comes in 22 colors, including classics like black, gray, and light blue, and brighter options like grass green and lilac purple. Available in sizes XS to XXL, it features a soft and slouchy oversized design, drop-shoulder sleeves with elastic at the cuffs and hem for a secure fit, and a white color-blocked collar.

While Hadid continues to lean into the prep trend, she isn't the only one taking her fashion back to school. Hailey Bieber has been spotted wearing the slouched sweatshirt style with track pants, a camo coat, and New Balance sneakers, and on another occasion with jeans, kitten heels, and her signature bomber. Rihanna has even worn the same red, white, and blue Loewe polo as Bieber, also paired with jeans and Timberland boots. The TL;DR? There are definitely plenty of ways you can style the Amazon pullover like a pro.

Not only are celebs gravitating to the easy-to-style sweatshirt, but Amazon shoppers are also giving the SweatyRocks prep-inspired top a five-star rating. One shopper confirmed the sweatshirt has a true oversized fit but is still “really quite flattering” thanks to the “the stretchy band at the bottom kind of snatches it all together.” The same shopper said it’s made with “quality fabric” and is “well-sewn.” Another reviewer said the collared top was “so warm” and “comfortable.” A final shopper said it’s easy to style the top in a variety of ways, and “no issues” after multiple washes.

Get in on the collegiate trend with theSweaty Rocks Contrast Collar Sweatshirt available on Amazon.