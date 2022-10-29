Forget Barbie Pink: Gigi Hadid and Charlize Theron Have Confirmed That Blue Is This Season’s Hottest Color

Is blue the new pink? After months of Valentino-dominated red carpets and various takes on 2022’s Barbiecore trend, more and more celebrities (and brands) are leaning towards a more aquatic primary color for fall. Just this week, Gigi Hadid rocked a head-to-toe velvet blue suit from Tommy Hillfiger and days later Charlize Theron appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live in a vibrant blue sweater and pencil skirt by Tom Ford, confirming that blue is, in fact, this season’s “It” shade.

While we can admire these celebrity looks, the designer price tags leave us feeling a bit blue — and, like Gigi and Charlize, we’d rather be wearing it. So I took to Amazon to find customer-loved pieces in the season’s hottest colors, from slip skirts to cardigans to cold-weather coats. Below, shop 10 fall-ready pieces in the trending, celebrity-approved color start at just $24:

Channel Charlize Theron this fall when you slip into The Drop’s Maya Slip Skirt in the classic blue shade and the Amazon Essentials bright blues weater. The Drop’s popular slip skirt is mid-length and features an elastic waistband that allows for an easy on and off. I have this skirt and, as many other customers noted, find that the material looks expensive — but thanks to the price point, I don’t have to feel too precious about it. The waistband doesn’t move around and underwear lines are, at worst, minimal (something I can’t say for a lot of other slip styles).

Amazon

Shop now: $45; amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $24; amazon.com

Customers also love this maxi sweater dress, which has over 700 five-star ratings. Many noted how complementary the dress was, with one customer who typically wears a size 12 writing that it’s “really beautiful” and “very flattering,” noting that the material is “really thick and nice” and “not sheer at all.” Another shopper deemed it the “perfect travel dress,” writing that it’s “comfortable” and “not too tight,” adding that they even wore it during a five hour flight. And while the dress alone is sure to get you compliments, layering with this cardigan from Amazon Essentials, which has over 5,100 five-star ratings, can help you complete the monochromatic, celebrity-approved trend.

Amazon

Shop now: $50; amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $27; amazon.com

You can also bring the color trend into colder months with two premium brand coats, both of which are currently on sale. This Cole Haan Trench, which you can snag in cobalt, starts at just $82 and is made of a comfortable cotton and polyester blend, completed with a waist-cinching belt. For something even warmer, grab this cozy and stylish down puffer from an Oprah-approved brand while it’s 20 percent off. Customers say the Land’s End jacket is a “very high quality” winter coat, raving that it’s “beautiful, warm, and fashionable.”

Amazon

Shop now: from $82 (Originally $225); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $174 (Originally $217); amazon.com

Shop this celebrity-approved color trend this fall on Amazon, where prices start at just $24.