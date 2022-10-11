Gigi Hadid Channeled Early 2000s Britney Spears With a Unique Maxiskirt

Oops, she did it again.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on October 11, 2022 @ 11:11AM
Gigi Hadid Bella Hadid Birthday Party Denim and Silk Maxiskirt
Photo:

Getty Images

The last two years have been a complete early aughts renaissance, from Y2K style accents to the resurgence of the pop-punk era (ahem, Kravis). And Gigi Hadid is keeping the decade alive with a recent outfit that channels the queen of the early '00s: Britney Spears.

On Sunday, the model stepped out in New York City for her younger sister Bella Hadid's (another purveyor of throwback trends) 26th birthday celebration. For the festivities, Gigi wore a retro, yet unique, maxiskirt that featured a denim waistband with silver buttons that flowed into a crinkled bleached silk bottom. The piece was reminiscent of the infamous denim-on-denim moment Britney Spears shared with Justin Timberlake at the 2000s VMAs. Gigi put a 2022 spin on the 'fit with a black cropped turtleneck, a leather blazer, and matching pointy-toe heeled boots.

She ditched jewelry altogether, only accessorizing with a baguette bag in the same hue as her jacket. Her blonde hair was slicked back into a low ponytail, and she kept her glam natural with a peachy lip and subtle winged liner.

The birthday girl chose a totally sheer black lace dress that she paired with a G-string thong and an oversized leather moto jacket.

Khai's mom posted a birthday tribute to Bella on her Instagram with a carousel of images and videos of the two models, some of which were taken backstage at various fashion shows and events over the years. "I love every moment [ & feel so lucky for the in-betweens ] with u !" she captioned the post. "HAPPIEST DAY, MONTH, YEAR to my sweetie pie supernova sister @bellahadid I love you so much and I am so proud of you !! 🍰❤️‍🔥"

