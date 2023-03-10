Gigi Hadid Walked the Versace Runway in a Sheer Corseted Gown That Slung Below Her Butt

The lowest of the low-rise.

Published on March 10, 2023 @ 09:26AM
Gigi Hadid
With all the A-listers (Anne Hathaway, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus) lining the front row at last night's Versace fall-winter 2023 fashion show, it came as little surprise that the runway itself also featured the best in the business. From Naomi Campbell to Kendall Jenner, the catwalk was filled with supermodels known for taking sartorial risks (it is their job, after all).  

Taking the biggest chance out of everyone, however, was Gigi Hadid, who walked the runway in a low-rise gown that slung below her butt from behind. Gigi's black dress featured sheer corset paneling with long sleeves on top, and on bottom, a belted ball skirt that was worn low on her hips and even lower in the back. 

Gigi Hadid

Gigi paired her daring dress with strappy heels, a chunky choker necklace, and exaggerated winged eyeliner. Her blonde hair was styled straight with loads of texture and a middle part, while the rest of her glam consisted of a peachy nude lip that matched her nail polish, as well as a porcelain complexion. 

Gigi Hadid

While Gigi's gown was arguably the most eye-catching of all looks on the runway, she actually opened the show in something entirely different. The Next in Fashion host highlighted her fashion range by wearing an '80s-style black skirt suit with sharp shoulders. She accessorized her Versace business Barbie look with black leather gloves, a matching top-handle bag, and pointed-toe heeled loafers. 

