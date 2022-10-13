Celebrity Gigi Hadid Gigi Hadid’s Black Pinstripe Pantsuit Gave the LBD a Run for its Money A sophisticated twist on a closet staple. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on October 13, 2022 @ 03:22PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: TheImageDirect When it comes to crafting an evening ensemble, there are few go-to formulas that consistently perform better than an all-black monochromatic moment. And while of course, you can always reach for a little black dress to quickly create the high-fashion look, Gigi Hadid just made a case for the staple garment’s sexier, trendy older sister: a well-tailored pantsuit. On Wednesday, the model was spotted in New York City on her way to grab dinner with her half-sister, Alana Hadid. Serving goth glam fall realness, Gigi sported black from head-to-toe in a black pinstripe pantsuit and matching skin-tight trousers, both of which featured delicate white piping. A simple black mock neck undershirt, platform Chelsea boots, and an oversized black bag accessorized Hadid’s look, and she wore her blonde hair slicked into a bun. Gigi Hadid Called Kanye West a "Bully and a Joke" Gigi and Alana’s sibling meetup came just days after the eldest Hadid reunited with sister Bella Hadid to celebrate the supermodel’s 26th birthday. On Sunday, Gigi hit the streets in a statement-making denim maxi skirt that flowed into a bleached silk bottom, which she paired with the tiniest black turtleneck crop top and a leather blazer. For her part, Bella looked equally as stylish in a completely sheer black lace dress layered over a matching G-string thong. The mother-of-one was also sure to share a sweet birthday tribute to her younger sister on Instagram, writing, “I love every moment [ & feel so lucky for the in-betweens ] with u ! HAPPIEST DAY, MONTH, YEAR to my sweetie pie supernova sister @bellahadid I love you so much and I am so proud of you !! 🍰❤️🔥❤️🔥.” Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit