Gigi Hadid’s Black Pinstripe Pantsuit Gave the LBD a Run for its Money

When it comes to crafting an evening ensemble, there are few go-to formulas that consistently perform better than an all-black monochromatic moment. And while of course, you can always reach for a little black dress to quickly create the high-fashion look, Gigi Hadid just made a case for the staple garment’s sexier, trendy older sister: a well-tailored pantsuit.

On Wednesday, the model was spotted in New York City on her way to grab dinner with her half-sister, Alana Hadid. Serving goth glam fall realness, Gigi sported black from head-to-toe in a black pinstripe pantsuit and matching skin-tight trousers, both of which featured delicate white piping. A simple black mock neck undershirt, platform Chelsea boots, and an oversized black bag accessorized Hadid’s look, and she wore her blonde hair slicked into a bun.

Gigi and Alana’s sibling meetup came just days after the eldest Hadid reunited with sister Bella Hadid to celebrate the supermodel’s 26th birthday. On Sunday, Gigi hit the streets in a statement-making denim maxi skirt that flowed into a bleached silk bottom, which she paired with the tiniest black turtleneck crop top and a leather blazer. For her part, Bella looked equally as stylish in a completely sheer black lace dress layered over a matching G-string thong.

The mother-of-one was also sure to share a sweet birthday tribute to her younger sister on Instagram, writing, “I love every moment [ & feel so lucky for the in-betweens ] with u ! HAPPIEST DAY, MONTH, YEAR to my sweetie pie supernova sister @bellahadid I love you so much and I am so proud of you !! 🍰❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥.”

