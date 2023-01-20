Gigi Hadid Paired Her String Bikini With an Unconventional, Cool Girl Cover-Up for a Beach Day With Khai

When it comes to being a mother, Gigi Hadid keeps her and her daughter's personal lives pretty private. But the model just posted some rare snaps with Khai (whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik) on a mother-daughter trip to the beach, and her cool-girl cover-up proved that Hadid is not just a regular mom.

On Friday, the Guest in Residence founder shared an Instagram carousel from their day in the sun, including a photo where Hadid is kneeling in front of writing in the sand that reads, "Mama <3 Khai." The second image in the gallery is a sepia-tone image of Khai sitting on Hadid's shoulders, taken from behind.

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

The final slide is a shot of Gigi emerging from the waves in a fuchsia string bikini that she paired with baggy printed board shorts rolled to expose the swimsuit's ties. She accessorized with layered gold chains and wore her hair in a bun. Khai snuck into the last picture, only enough to show her tiny, wetsuit-clad arm.



"Celebrated the new year w a lil r&r 🐚," Hadid captioned the Instagram post. In a previous interview with InStyle, the star got candid about her lack of time off saying, "I'm trying to learn still, being a mom and letting myself rest," she said. "Maybe I'm better at it with work."

But she later gushed about Khai's personality and everything she loves about her daughter. "She's just so smart, and she's so aware," she said. "She watches everything, she's always learning, she's always looking. She's just awesome."

