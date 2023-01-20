Gigi Hadid Paired Her String Bikini With an Unconventional, Cool Girl Cover-Up for a Beach Day With Khai

Not a regular mom.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 20, 2023 @ 03:37PM
Gigi Hadid Beach Day Instagram
Photo:

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

When it comes to being a mother, Gigi Hadid keeps her and her daughter's personal lives pretty private. But the model just posted some rare snaps with Khai (whom she shares with ex Zayn Malik) on a mother-daughter trip to the beach, and her cool-girl cover-up proved that Hadid is not just a regular mom.

On Friday, the Guest in Residence founder shared an Instagram carousel from their day in the sun, including a photo where Hadid is kneeling in front of writing in the sand that reads, "Mama <3 Khai." The second image in the gallery is a sepia-tone image of Khai sitting on Hadid's shoulders, taken from behind.

Gigi Hadid Beach Day Instagram

Gigi Hadid/Instagram

The final slide is a shot of Gigi emerging from the waves in a fuchsia string bikini that she paired with baggy printed board shorts rolled to expose the swimsuit's ties. She accessorized with layered gold chains and wore her hair in a bun. Khai snuck into the last picture, only enough to show her tiny, wetsuit-clad arm.

"Celebrated the new year w a lil r&r 🐚," Hadid captioned the Instagram post. In a previous interview with InStyle, the star got candid about her lack of time off saying, "I'm trying to learn still, being a mom and letting myself rest," she said. "Maybe I'm better at it with work."

But she later gushed about Khai's personality and everything she loves about her daughter. "She's just so smart, and she's so aware," she said. "She watches everything, she's always learning, she's always looking. She's just awesome."

Related Articles
Kit Harrington Rose Leslie Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Wore Coordinating Couple's Suits for a Rare Outing at Paris Fashion Week
Hailey Bieber Drew Sweatshirt No Pants
Hailey Bieber Wore Her Husband's Favorite Hoodie With No Pants
Catherine Zeta-Jones BAFTAs
Catherine Zeta-Jones Wore a Plunging Two-Tone Gown for a Red-Carpet Date with Michael Douglas
Zoe Kravitz Sex and the City Hat
Zoë Kravitz Just Wore a Hat From Everybody's Favorite TV Show
John Legend Chrissy Teigen Red Supper Club
Chrissy Teigen Shared the First Photo of Her and John Legend's Newborn Baby Girl
NEWS: Ashley Olsen Was Spotted for the First Time Since Her Wedding
Ashley Olsen Was Spotted for the First Time Since Her Wedding
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Debuted New Baby Bangs While Wearing a Sheer Crop Top on Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Daughter Malti Marie Share a Mommy-And-Me Moment in British Vogue
Priyanka Chopra and Her Daughter Malti Marie Wore Matching Red Dresses on the Cover of 'British Vogue'
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts Matched Her Lipstick to Her Sheer Red Gown
Kendall Jenner Crop Top and Leggings Pilates January 17 2023
Kendall Jenner Redefined Athleisure in Split-Hem Leggings and a Cropped Cardigan
Katie Homes x Jimmy Fallon
Katie Holmes's Latest Look Is an Ode to '80s Maximalism
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Posed in Nothing But a Black Bra on Instagram
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Paired a Classic Camel Coat with Fiery Red Separates
Amanda Seyfried 2023 Gold Dior Dress Critics Choice Awards
Amanda Seyfried Had a Wardrobe Malfunction in a Vintage Dior Cut-Out Dress
Channing Tatum Jenna Dewan 2015 Oscars
Channing Tatum Just Got Super Real About His “Super Scary” Divorce from Jenna Dewan
Serena Williams and Olympia
Serena Williams and Her Daughter Olympia Had the Sweetest Mommy-and-Me Moment in Matching PJs