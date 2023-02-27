Gigi Hadid Added Controversial Shorts to Her Super-Sexy Business Outfit

Mark your calendars for March 3. That's when Netflix's Next in Fashion will arrive with a brand-new season — and a shiny new co-host Gigi Hadid who will star alongside returning lead Tan France. Today, as she promoted the new season in New York City, Hadid wore an outfit that brought together some very business-casual staples with an unexpected addition: a pair of Bermuda shorts.

Hadid's monochrome outfit included all-beige everything, including a sleek longline blazer that she wore over an open button-up that showed off the tiniest bit of skin. She added long Bermuda shorts, which she layered over a pair of sheer black stockings. She finished the look with bold black sunglasses, jewelry from EÉRA and Rainbow K, and a pair of super-pointy pumps in a similar beige-y grey color. She wore her hair slicked back into a tight bun. The outfit was for an appearance on the Today show.

Getty Images

Earlier in the day, she wore an all-leather outfit and let her hair down, literally. That outfit was similarly monochromatic, only she swapped the beige for black leather. For that event, she wore skin-tight black pants and tall, heeled boots with a bomber-style jacket and fingerless gloves. She added a shimmering choker-length necklace and the same sunglasses to finish off the stealthy, Matrix-style look.



According to Netflix, the show is a "high-stakes design competition series that embraces the fun in fashion." A group of emerging designers will "compete for the chance to walk away with a prize of $200,000 and the chance to share their designs with the world."

