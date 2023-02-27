Gigi Hadid Added Controversial Shorts to Her Super-Sexy Business Outfit

And ... stockings?

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 27, 2023 @ 01:44PM
Gigi Hadid
Photo:

Getty Images

Mark your calendars for March 3. That's when Netflix's Next in Fashion will arrive with a brand-new season — and a shiny new co-host Gigi Hadid who will star alongside returning lead Tan France. Today, as she promoted the new season in New York City, Hadid wore an outfit that brought together some very business-casual staples with an unexpected addition: a pair of Bermuda shorts.

Hadid's monochrome outfit included all-beige everything, including a sleek longline blazer that she wore over an open button-up that showed off the tiniest bit of skin. She added long Bermuda shorts, which she layered over a pair of sheer black stockings. She finished the look with bold black sunglasses, jewelry from EÉRA and Rainbow K, and a pair of super-pointy pumps in a similar beige-y grey color. She wore her hair slicked back into a tight bun. The outfit was for an appearance on the Today show.

Gigi Hadid

Getty Images

Earlier in the day, she wore an all-leather outfit and let her hair down, literally. That outfit was similarly monochromatic, only she swapped the beige for black leather. For that event, she wore skin-tight black pants and tall, heeled boots with a bomber-style jacket and fingerless gloves. She added a shimmering choker-length necklace and the same sunglasses to finish off the stealthy, Matrix-style look.

According to Netflix, the show is a "high-stakes design competition series that embraces the fun in fashion." A group of emerging designers will "compete for the chance to walk away with a prize of $200,000 and the chance to share their designs with the world."

Related Articles
Michelle Yeoh SAG Awards
Michelle Yeoh’s SAG Awards Win — and Curse Word-Filled Speech — Made History
Lisa Ann Walters and Elaine Hendrix
Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter Just Gifted Us With a 'The Parent Trap' Reunion on the Red Carpet
Meghann Fahy & Theo James SAGS
Meghann Fahy and Theo James Attended the 2023 SAG Awards Together
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Reworked the Classic Party Outfit with a Plunging Blazer and No Bra
Uniqlo's New T-Shirt Collaboration Features 'Marie Antoinette' and Sofia Coppola's Greatest Hits
Uniqlo's New T-Shirt Collaboration Features 'Marie Antoinette' and Sofia Coppola's Greatest Hits
Salma Hayek at Gucci
Salma Hayek Looked Like an Actual Star at Milan Fashion Week
Kourtney Kardashian x Lemme
Kourtney Kardashian Paired a Cozy Cardigan With a Sheer Skirt and Sky-High Heels
Riley Keough Premiere
Riley Keough Paired Her Plunging and Backless LBD With Matching Opera Gloves
Dua lipa Milan Fashion Week
Dua Lipa Wore a Completely Sheer Lace Catsuit
Celebrity Casual Outfits
7 Celebrity Casual Outfits to Copy Tomorrow
Jennifer Garner Party Down premiere
Jennifer Garner Wore a Plunging Jumpsuit With Cap Sleeves
Nordstrom Jeans Sale
One Detail on These Comfy, High-Waisted Jeans Makes All of My Outfits Look More Elevated
Hunter Schafer Prada
Hunter Schafer's Prim Yellow Outfit Included Mary Janes
Jennifer Coolidge We Have A Ghost
Jennifer Coolidge Paired Her Sequined Jade Dress With Sheer Gloves
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Reposted a Sexy Throwback Snap She Originally Thought Was “Too Much”
Kendall Jenner Vogue
Kendall Jenner Put a Sexy Spin on the Fancy Grandma Trend in a Tweed Jacket With No Shirt