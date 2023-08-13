Gigi Hadid's Take on Stealth-Wealth Style Signaled the Comeback of Ballet Flats

A Saturday stroll never looked so chic — thanks to Gigi Hadid and her supermodel take on stealth-wealth style.



Over the weekend, Hadid stepped out in New York City's NoHo neighborhood in a simple outfit formula that will never go out of style. Wearing a crisp, oversized white button-down shirt with the sleeves rolled up and the lower half left unbuttoned, the model teamed her top with a pair of baggy black pants while tastefully offering a peek at her midsection. On her feet, she slipped on classic round-toe ballerina flats in black that whispered understated elegance.

With the rise of the quiet luxury aesthetic, it was only a matter of time that ballet flats made a comeback. And Gigi is just one of several celebrities to signal the shoe's revival. Earlier this summer, Katie Holmes wore a far-from-basic pair by Miu Miu to the opening night of the American Ballet Theatre of all places, while the OG queen of stealth-wealth style herself, Angelina Jolie, sported hers with a timeless black trench coat.

As for Gigi, she accessorized her outfit with a quilted cream-colored mini bag with black leather straps, layers of diamond and gold chain necklaces, and tiny hoops. She slicked her blonde hair back into a polished bun, and finished off her look with a pair of '90s gold-rimmed aviator sunglasses, a dewy glow, and a swipe of pink lipstick.

