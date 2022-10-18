Every fall, as temperatures start to drop, we’re left deciding if we want a sweater over a button up or a blazer over a sweater. Do we settle for a cardigan, or do we try to make something more heavy duty look just as delicate? Layering is a skill: You don’t want to add too much bulk but you do want warmth, and you want all additional pieces to bring together the outfit, not distract from it. So as someone who's trying to be more thoughtful with how they layer their clothes, I’ve turned to Gigi Hadid, naturally, for guidance and inspiration. The supermodel has proved time and time again that she has an eye for it, styling October-ready looks that would make Meg Ryan, the internet-appointed queen of fall, proud.

Gigi Hadid’s latest New York City street look proves that to perfect fall layering, you really only need one piece: an oversized blazer. The single piece can instantly elevate a sweatsuit and sneakers and pairs easily over chunky sweaters. And while the supermodel might opt for one from Christian Dior to complete her all-cashmere look, we found a similar style on Amazon that’s only $70.

Amazon

The Drop’s Blake Long Blazer, a slightly oversized jacket with a single-button front, is available in nine colors. While the range includes more vibrant shades like Jade and Rose Pink, the camel-colored Praline keeps it true to Gigi’s style. Or, for another fall-ready color that an Amazon expert declared the season’s most wearable, you could go with Coffee Bean, a classic dark brown. And while the variety and price make it an easy buy, it also happens to be customer-loved, with over 2,200 five-star ratings.

Many customers expressed surprise that a $70 blazer could be so high-quality, with one calling it “luxurious” and writing that, “the fabric is so nice…and super soft.” Another wrote that this piece from The Drop, “looks and feels like butter” adding that it’s not “itchy or stiff” and that the “stretchy lining allows for [you] to scrunch [the] sleeves up.”

Others loved the fit. “This blazer is true to size but still gives off that oversized look perfectly,” wrote one customer, while another said, “As a plus-size girl, it’s so hard to find something that’s oversized that doesn’t make you look even bigger; this was the exception to that!” And while the blazer is designed to fit a little bigger, customers noted that if you want it oversized enough to fit over late-fall and winter staples, consider sizing up, as it will give you extra room through the shoulders and arms.

While Gigi’s outfit, which brings together her covet-worthy cashmere line with designer favorites, might not be in everyone’s price range, her style is. You can get the supermodel-approved outer layer today for just $70 on Amazon, instantly making any fit a fall-fit.