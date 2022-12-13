20 Gift Ideas for Someone Who Hates All Their Clothes

If the person who has everything in their closet is the hardest to shop for, then the person who hates everything in their closet is the easiest. You might assume the opposite; after all, the majority of one’s wardrobe is hand-picked by the person themselves. It begs the question, how hard are they to please, and if they don’t know what they like, how will you?

Believe it or not, narrowing down a few gift ideas for someone who hates all their clothes really isn’t as complicated as it sounds. The reason is if you have a general idea of the types of clothing someone owns and loathes, you can use that nugget of knowledge as a vantage point and not buy them something similar. Instead, venture outside their comfort zone because, clearly, it’s become uninspired.

So, where can you draw gift inspiration from? One option would be to ask the person you’re shopping for if there’s a particular style they are interested in/would like to experiment with. However, if you’re going for a surprise, you might want to lean into the trends of the current or next season (in this case, winter and spring). For those of you choosing to shop off the cuff, we’ve rounded up some ideas ahead to make the purchasing process much less daunting.

A Sexy Built-in-Bra Top

There’s a sense of euphoria that comes with taking off your bra at the end of the day. With The Klassy Network’s collection of tops with built-in bras, however, they can feel that comfort and physical freedom all day long. This off-the-shoulder option is a personal favorite. It’s currently available in three colors — wine, black, and chocolate brown — and sizes XXS to 3XL.

A Shiny Pair of Leggings

While still a staple, high-shine leggings will add some spice to any wardrobe. This option from Good American is extremely comfortable, too, thanks to a blend of nylon, polyester, and elastane making up its construction. The fabric is body-hugging but soft and stretchy; it will accentuate all the right places, but won’t cinch their waist to the point where breathing is a challenge.

A Sleek Faux Leather Jacket

A faux leather jacket is always a crowd-pleaser, and what sets this one by Rumored apart is its shacket design, complete with dropped shoulders, a rounded hem, and two functional pockets on both sides of the jacket. It’s cool because it’s not trying to be.

Sophisticated Flats

Back at the office means back on their feet. If their footwear is an issue, treat them to a pair of Margaux ballet flats. While these shoes feel like slippers, they're also elevated and dressy enough to act as an alternative to heels. Plus, while at home in formal settings, these sophisticated flats can dress up jeans and a sweater outfit. It’s the type of fashion gift your lucky recipient will get a ton of wear from.

A Smart Button-Down

There’s something so smart, so classic, and so sophisticated about a crisp, blue-striped button-down. Every fashion lover needs one in their wardrobe for days when they want to look put-together but don’t have the energy to put in too much effort.

The Best White Tee

We realize crowning a white tee the best of the best is a bold statement, but we stand by the claim. First, For Days gets brownie points for their staple top being a V-neck, but beyond this stylistic detail, we love the shirt’s construction — straight with a little waist curve — and that it's made from a blend of recycled and organic cotton.

The “It” UGGs of Winter 2023

UGGs are back in a big way and also celebrity-approved, so it's safe to say that gifting a pair will end up being a hit. You could treat a closet in crisis to the brand’s OG style (the Classic Short), but the Classic Mini has recently garnered a lot of attention across social media, and they’re just as (if not more) cute than its older sister.

A Denim Jacket That’s Cool and Cozy

As we head into the colder months, there will be the occasional in-between day when it’s cold in the morning, a bit warmer in the afternoon, and back down to chilly temps at night. This denim jacket from Blank NYC with knitted sleeve detail and matching hood can handle the inconvenient fluctuation when paired with the right accessories (hat, gloves, scarf, etc.). It’ll also work as an outerwear staple in the early spring and fall.

A Sweater With Luxe Cuffs

Anything designed by Ramy Brook will be worth the splurge, but we especially love this turtleneck sweater with faux fur cuffing. It’s sophisticated and glamorous, not to mention oh-so-cozy for the winter months.

A Hint of Tulle

With balletcore on the rise (again), tulle is going to be everywhere in 2023. So, what better trend to treat them to than this ballerina-inspired aesthetic? Petal and Pup nailed it with their Karlie Strapless Tulle Top; it comes in three bold colors — black, red, and sage — and is the definition of whimsical and fancy.

A Pair of Ankle Boots

Should their shoe collection be a point of contention, this pair of ankle boots from Chloe is sure to brighten their spirits. The contrasting blend of cashmere and leather will last them years of wear, plus the style of boot, with its sock-in illusion and block heel, is timeless.

A Comfy Yet Sleek Pair of Pants

Revamp their wardrobe with these sleek pair of pants from Artizia. At first glance, they're structured and perfect for dressing up, but the drawstring waist and roomy leg will make them feel like sweats. They'll surely come in handy on days when stiff jeans and form-fitting bottoms are the opposite of appealing.

An Accessorizing Scarf

While we love our neutrals, this graphic printed scarf from Coach is more than just a means of warmth. Seeing how cute the brand's mascot, Rexy, is, they'll be tempted to show it off and wear it with more than just outerwear, styling it with a fuzzy sweater or turtleneck, too.

A Dopamine-Inducing Sweater

This cozy sweater from Mother serves as both a pop of color and an instant mood booster. We love that it’s equal parts Barbie pink and red, bringing a bit of 2022 into the new year with such a clear dopamine-dressing color palette.

A Petite-Specific Subscription

If she’s a shorty, it's possible she struggles to find clothes that fit her properly. Enter Short Story, a personal styling service catering to individuals 5’4” and under. These boxes include big brand names like Vince Camuto and Amour Vert, as well as clothing brands exclusive to Short Story.

A Monthly Delivery of Bling

Oftentimes, accessories are thought of as “extras,” but they truly are an underrate part of a person’s wardrobe. Bring the joy of play back into their jewelry box with this brilliant subscription service that delivers pieces from coveted brands (think Kate Spade and Kendra Scott) to their doorstep each month that they can purchase or rent.

A Cashmere Cardigan

Gigi Hadid recently spoke to InStyle about how much work and research she put into creating her brand, Guest In Residence, and it's clear with this colorful, preppy cardigan. When paired with trousers and booties, this it'll create an elevated-lax look, but can also be worn around the house, styled with leggings or lounge pants, for maximum comfort.

A Staple Midi Skirt

Practical and perfect, they’re bound to get a lot of wear from this faux leather midi from Rachel Parcell. The best part is, it’s a seasonless staple, so they can keep it front and center in their closet year-round, wearing it with a tank and sneakers once it warms up.

A Statement Jacket

This statement jacket from Free People is giving past-century vibes, making it the perfect piece for any Bridgerton fans to add to their wardrobe. Between its chunky button details and romantic ruffle trim, we have no doubt this outerwear accessory will turn heads.

A Personal Styling Subscription

If you’ve made it up to this point and are still drawing a blank, let the professionals handle your loved one’s wardrobe makeover. StitchFix is a personal styling service that curates a box of clothing items based on the aesthetic they’re looking to achieve. All your recipient will be responsible for is taking the service’s style quiz, so StitchFix stylists can hand-pick pieces based on their unique data. If they’re as lost as you are, they’ll appreciate the professional guidance.

