Everything You Need to Get Ready on the Go

You never know when you’ll need a quick touch up, which is why it’s always a good idea to keep fashion and beauty essentials in your glove compartment or center console. Inspired by the all-new Genesis G90, we put together a list of items that will help you show up anywhere looking as sleek and sophisticated as the car itself.

Cleansing Micellar Water

Whether you’re in a pinch or performing your full skincare routine, micellar water helps wash the day off in seconds. Unlike simple makeup wipes, this powerhouse product gently removes dirt, oil, makeup, and other impurities in the skin. Keep a mini bottle in your car along with some cotton pads for a fresh face or clean canvas anytime you need it.

Hair Care Products

Between humidity, wind, and rain, it’s a miracle your hair ever behaves. A mini styling cream can help smooth frizz, a claw clip is perfect for the days when your mane just won’t cooperate, and dry shampoo will be your best friend when your locks need a little extra TLC. If that still doesn’t do the trick, a toothbrush into your styling cream and brush back those unruly flyaways. Finish with a spritz of hairspray.

Dryer Sheets

If you don’t have a lint roller, you can avoid a fashion crisis by keeping a pack of dryer sheets in your car at all times. Outside of the laundry room, this multipurpose item can help tame flyaway hairs, remove pet hair from your clothing, and quickly remove deodorant marks from your garments.

Perfume Samples

A fresh spritz of fragrance is key to appearing effortlessly chic when you arrive at your destination. This often-overlooked detail signifies the finishing touch, so keep samples or mini bottles in the car—and consider layering them to create a signature scent.

Multitasking Makeup

As spacious as the Genesis G90 is, it’s not a full makeup studio, so pare down what you need by opting for items that do double duty. Fill your bag with a cheek and lip stain, a bronzer and eyeshadow duo, and a dual eyebrow/eyeliner pencil along with a spot concealer and mascara.

Skin-Soothing Moisturizer

A hydrating moisturizer can be used in more ways than one when stashed in your car. Use it to reduce redness on your face (key during periods of extreme temperatures like summer and winter), tame flyaways, and keep your hands happy.

A Change of Shoes

You can transform almost any outfit with the right pair of shoes, so consider keeping a pair of comfy, versatile heels in the car. When an occasion calls for a sleeker look, you and your Genesis G90 can pull up looking the part.