Gerard Butler "Almost Killed" Hilary Swank While Filming 'P.S. I Love You'

P.S. I Love You is a rom-com masterpiece, rubbing shoulders with greats like My Best Friend's Wedding and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, but according to Gerard Butler, who starred alongside Hilary Swank in the movie, things got grisly thanks to a set of suspenders. In a new interview, Butler said that he "almost killed her" when the claw clips on his accessory cut her open. The suspenders in question, which played into the film's iconic dance scene, had crocodile-style claw clips, which are sharp and jagged so that they stay attached to pants — but apparently, also make for an unexpected weapon.

"You know the scene where I'm dancing and I [am wearing] suspenders? I shot that scene for a day and a half, and I had to dance like an idiot in the suspenders," he explained during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. "At one point, the clip, which was a crocodile clip, got stuck in the television as I'm crawling towards her, and she's right in front of me, laughing hysterically. The camera people had these plastic fronts to protect themselves from this crocodile because I had to ping it, and it would go [flying] past my face. I'm crawling towards the bed, it gets stuck, it releases, flies over my head, hits her in the head, slashes her head."

It was so bad, in fact, that Swank had to get checked out to make sure everything was fine. "I mean, I cut her open. You could even see the teeth of the [crocodile]. She had to get taken to the hospital," Butler added.

"I'm just sitting there in my boxer shorts and my boots and a pair of socks," he said of his reaction. "I just started crying." He added that he "almost took her eye out," but, of course, everything worked out. The movie went on to become a rom-com classic and Swank racked up awards and accolades for projects like Alaska Daily, Amelia, and Conviction.

