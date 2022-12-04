George Clooney Saved Amal Clooney from a Wardrobe Malfunction on the Red Carpet

Our hero.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
December 4, 2022
George Clooney Amal Clooney
Photo:

Splash News

George Clooney is the complete package — handsome, successful, a doting dad of two — and, as it turns out, a total gentleman. 

Last night, the actor proved that he wasn't above stepping in as his wife Amal Clooney's stylist on the red carpet when the train of her Valentino gown got tangled from behind. As the couple posed for photos at the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony in Washington, D.C., George dropped everything to prevent his wife from suffering a wardrobe malfunction, rushing to fix her long cape as the cameras continued to flash. As George worked his magic, Amal gazed adoringly at him over her shoulder.

George Clooney Amal Clooney

Splash News

Avoiding any fashion mishaps, Amal was absolutely gorgeous in the crimson, off-the-shoulder Valentino gown with a built-in cape. She accessorized with a matching red clutch and diamond jewelry, and styled her brunette hair in voluminous waves swept to the side. Her date and substitute stylist, George, looked equally as sophisticated in a classic black tux. 

At the event, George was presented as an honoree for his lifetime contributions to American culture. "Growing up in a small town in Kentucky I could never have imagined that someday I'd be the one sitting in the balcony at the Kennedy Center Honors," he said of the acknowledgement. "To be mentioned in the same breath with the rest of these incredible artists is an honor. This is a genuinely exciting surprise for the whole Clooney family." Other honorees included Amy Grant, Gladys Knight composer, conductor, and educator Tania León, and members of the rock band U2 — Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr.

