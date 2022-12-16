Beauty Skincare Body Care If a Lymphatic Drainage Massage Is Out of Your Budget, This Body Cream Is The Next Best Thing Hailey Bieber and I both love the Gente Beauty Lymphatic Drainage Effect, which does so much more than simply moisturize. By Staff Author Published on December 16, 2022 @ 09:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Gente Beauty In my opinion, there’s no better gift than a lymphatic drainage massage — especially during the holidays. After indulging in my favorite things (there’s no such thing as too many Christmas cookies), the toxin-releasing treatment acts as a full body reset that helps me start the new year on the best note. The thing is, these types of massages are often double the price of traditional massages, and while I wish I could give the spa experience to all my loved ones, I simply can’t swing it. Luckily, I recently discovered a new body cream that brings the incredible effects of lymphatic drainage massages home, so everyone on my nice list will be able to indulge in a little self-care. Gente Beauty Lymphatic Drainage Effect cream does so much more than simply moisturize — it also minimizes water retention while also lifting and tightening the skin. How does it manage to do all that? Well, it starts with the unique, Brazilian-sourced ingredients: Guaraná (an antioxidant that supports the metabolism), açai, and an exclusive Phyto detox active that fights free radical damage. This combination, along with hydrating glycerin and olive oils, creates a cream that beautifully melts into skin and activates the lymphatic system to help flush away toxins so you feel (and look) less fluffy. As an added bonus, its floral-fruity fragrance is absolutely divine (even Hailey Bieber thinks so). Gente Beauty Lymphatic Drainage Effect Gente Beauty View On Gentebeauty.com Price at time of publish: $34Shipping: $7 for express shippingReturns: Returns within 30 days of purchase, shipping not included. Keep in mind that minimizing water retention isn’t as simple as slathering this cream all over the body — there’s a specific technique that helps to flush away the toxins. To take out the guesswork, Gente Beauty also created a free lymphatic drainage video that walks you through how to effectively use the cream to refresh your whole body’s system, improving circulation from your neck all the way down to your legs. For founder Mari Fonesca, creating the guide was just as important as the product itself to make lymphatic drainage accessible to everyone. @haileybieber For me, the whole process of applying the cream and taking the time to do something nice for my body has expanded so much further than the physical effects. It also offers a moment of respite during my busy days, allowing me to recenter my thoughts and recharge my mind. In a world of endless beauty products, the ones that can holistically improve a routine are the true winners — so, I can’t wait for my loved ones to experience this cream’s effects (and I’m sure yours will love it too). What Is Gift of The Day You probably noticed our “Gift of The Day” badge on this story. For the next handful of days, we’ll be rolling out reviews of one product that we think would make an excellent gift, whether it’s a set of no-makeup makeup, an LED light mask, a backpack perfect for work, or a personalized phone case. Follow along to find foolproof gifts, including some excellent last-minute ideas for those who are a bit challenging to shop for. This InStyle-Approved Smart Vanity Mirror Will Improve Anyone’s Makeup Routine