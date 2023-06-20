9 Genius Ways to Tie a Bikini Top

Smart shoppers are always seeking multiple ways to wear their closet investments. It can be wearing a summer dress from day to night or transitioning a pair of pants from season to season. It can even be the more obvious type like buying into a reversible jacket or convertible skirt. As we enter the thick of summer, swimwear reigns supreme – so why not use your bikini top as a transitional wardrobe piece?

You can get a ton of bang for your buck when it comes to bikinis because the tops are versatile and just tieing them differently can change it up. Plus, you can mix and match them with different bottoms (don’t hold back with this!) so it can feel like you have a handful of different styles with just a few sets. Ahead, we share tips on how to tie your bikini top nine different ways. Bookmark this page for your next beach day and get ready to be creative and crafty with your swimwear.



Criss Cross Cutout Halter

This easy switch-up gives an entirely different silhouette than your average triangle bikini top. Instead of tying it around your neck from the outside, give the top a quick crisscross. You’ll create a keyhole effect that subtly squeezes your boobs together for bolder cleavage.

Body Wrap

Getty Images

For the body wrap style, you’re going to need to pull the back tie straps as long as they go. Simply wrap around as much as it allows to create this cool, cut-out style. Tie a bow or a knot in front. Note, this does not have to be perfectly symmetrical. If you aren’t getting enough string, you might need to adjust the triangle fabric before starting. This only works with extra long ties.

Butterfly

Getty Images

The Butterfly style is similar to the body wrap, except you are creating symmetrical cutouts (like butterfly wings) and will tie the knot or bow on the back.

Strapless Messy Bow

Getty Images

The strapless messy bow bikini tie may have started in an effort to even out tan lines, but the outcome was so cute that it stuck. For this, flip the bikini upside down and tilt the triangle fabric to cup your boobs. Hold this in place and tie the bottom ties first, making sure they are nice and taut. The top ties are left hanging loose. Instead of wrapping this around, all you have to do is tie a single knot to make sure it stays up and proceed with a bow. You’ll get that keyhole effect and peekaboo cleavage.

Upside Down Cinch

This simple switch makes the top look like an entirely different style. It went viral a few years ago, igniting the creativity in bikini tieing to run wild. All you have to do is flip your triangle bikini top upside down. What normally cinches under the boobs will now be your top. Simply tie the top straps around the neck and the back straps as you normally would. It gives a new type of cleavage and a ruching effect.

Knotted Strapless

This style works best with smaller busts. First, you’re going to need to slide the triangles pretty far apart from one another. Tie the top straps together first with a knot closure in the center of the chest. Next, wrap the bottom ties behind your back and tie in a bow or knot. You’ll get a double strap behind and an angled bandeau style in front.

Bow Tie Front

This method is the most similar to the normal way you’d tie a triangle bikini top except, the bow is in the front. To achieve this look, you need to tie the halter around the neck first. Then, slide on the bikini top like you would a vest with the open ties towards the front. Voilá! Tie a bow for a closure front and you have it.

Keyhole Bandeau Halter

This might be the most innovative way to switch up the triangle bikini. The result is a perfect keyhole cutout with a high-neck halter tie. It’s a 70s retro vibe. Starting with the upside bikini, cinch the triangles closer together. Then instead of going directly around the neck, crisscross the ties at the center of the chest. This creates that keyhole effect. From here, finish the style by tying the strings around the neck from the center.

Triangle Cut Outs

This style takes a bit of time but the result is the most unique! Tie the top halter as you normally would, with the bottom ties facing the front with ample room to play. Tie one not in the center of the chest to ensure closure, and then use the excess ties to create window panel cutouts. Travel with the first to the top of the triangle and create a knot here. With that same knot, travel down to the corner of the triangle below the armpit. Repeat on the other side.