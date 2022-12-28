Gemini Hair Is the Bold Beauty Trend Predicted to Take Over in 2023

Dyeing our hair different shades depending on the season, our mood, or latest trend is one of our favorite things. And while we love a solid color — whether it be natural-looking or bold — and classic highlights, we adore an out-there look. In the past, trends such as hair stamping have caught our attention for their out-of-the-box styles, so going into the new year, it's no wonder we've got our eyes on the color combos about to take over.

Of course, we're talking about "Gemini Hair."

In the yearly Pinterest Predicts trend report, the social media platform called out this bold look as one to watch going into the new year — and it backed up its claims with stats that are hard to ignore. For example, searches for "blue and black" braids are up 215% YOY while "lavender and blonde hair" is up 150%.

"Geminis don’t have to choose — your hair shouldn’t have to either. In 2023, two-toned tresses will take off more than ever," reads the report. "Gen Z and Millennials are behind this rising trend in hair color that mixes natural hues with bright blues, purples and pinks... Two is always better than one, just ask the Gemini in your life."

If you're tempted to try out the trend, keep scrolling for a few of our favorite "Gemini hair" looks for you to take to your next hair color appointment.