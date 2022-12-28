Gemini Hair Is the Bold Beauty Trend Predicted to Take Over in 2023

"Geminis don’t have to choose — your hair shouldn’t have to either."

By
Pia Velasco
Pia Velasco
Pia Velasco

Pia Velasco is a New York-based beauty reporter with over 10 years in the industry. She joined InStyle as Senior Beauty Editor in 2021.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on December 28, 2022 @ 09:00AM
Gemini Hair Is the Bold Trend Taking Over 2023
Photo:

Getty Images

Dyeing our hair different shades depending on the season, our mood, or latest trend is one of our favorite things. And while we love a solid color — whether it be natural-looking or bold — and classic highlights, we adore an out-there look. In the past, trends such as hair stamping have caught our attention for their out-of-the-box styles, so going into the new year, it's no wonder we've got our eyes on the color combos about to take over.

Of course, we're talking about "Gemini Hair."

In the yearly Pinterest Predicts trend report, the social media platform called out this bold look as one to watch going into the new year — and it backed up its claims with stats that are hard to ignore. For example, searches for "blue and black" braids are up 215% YOY while "lavender and blonde hair" is up 150%.

"Geminis don’t have to choose — your hair shouldn’t have to either. In 2023, two-toned tresses will take off more than ever," reads the report. "Gen Z and Millennials are behind this rising trend in hair color that mixes natural hues with bright blues, purples and pinks... Two is always better than one, just ask the Gemini in your life."

If you're tempted to try out the trend, keep scrolling for a few of our favorite "Gemini hair" looks for you to take to your next hair color appointment.

01 of 06

Kesha

Kesha blue hair

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Lean into your soft feminine energy with this pastel-hued look. Even within the blue and pink sections there's still a lot of dimension with complementary tones playing up each side.

02 of 06

Amandla Stenberg

Amandla Stenberg blue hair

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Pinterest said searches for black and blue braids was up and we wonder who could've possibly sparked the inspiration for that. Of course, we predict it was Stenberg, who expertly wore their braids in a fun updo.

03 of 06

Georgia May Jagger

gemini hair georgia may jagger

Instagram, @georgiamayjagger

The queen of fun hair colors has spoken: Gemini hair is in. As far as color combos go, we love how the model paired bright turquoise with a grey-ish blue.

04 of 06

Dua Lipa

Fall Hair Colors '90s Face Frame Dua Lipa

Getty Images

We can't speak about contrasting hair combos without mentioning our Lord and Savior, Dua Lipa. For months, the pop star paired platinum strands with a midnight base for a high-contrast look that may or may not have inspired the renaissance of Cruella DeVil's signature look.

05 of 06

Nicki Minaj

gemini hair nicki minaj

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Another half-and-half look — the American rapper donned pin-straight blonde and baby pink hair to the 2017 VMAs.

06 of 06

Ruby Rose

gemini hair

Instagram, @rubyrose

Ruby Rose's buzzcut is a lesson in bold, short hair.

Related Articles
smiling couple
Your 2023 Sex and Love Horoscope Is Here
im a beauty editors who's tested over 500 products this year and these are the tk standouts
I’m a Beauty Editor Who’s Tested Hundreds of Products This Year, and These Are the 25 Best
Zendaya
Zendaya Just Debuted a New Bob in This Season's Hottest Hair Color
2023 Horoscope
Here's What InStyle's Astrologer Predicts for Your Sign In 2023
January Horoscope
Your January 2023 Horoscope Is Here
10 Outrageous Outfits Dua Lipa Wore in 2022
10 Outrageous Trends Dua Lipa Basically Invented in 2022
Prince Harry Meghan Markle Kennedy Honors
Prince Harry Already Has His Next Big Sit-Down Interview Scheduled
Blue shampoo vs. purple shampo vs. green shampoo
This Blue Shampoo Keeps My Brunette Highlights Looking Rich
These Purple Hair Colors Are Next Level
Celebrity Purple Hair Color Looks to Inspire Your Next Trip to the Salon
Hair Tinsel Is The Most Playful Way To Dress Up Your Hair This Holiday
Hair Tinsel Is the Most Playful Beauty Trend for the Holidays
Everyone Smells Like Dessert Right Now
The Scent Trend of the Season Is Smelling Good Enough to Eat
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Dyed Her Hair Honey Blonde
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Debuted a New Set of Wispy Bangs on Instagram
Lily Collins New York City Green Button-Up Minidress "Emily in Paris" Press
Lily Collins Channeled Emily Cooper's Chaotic Style With a Neon Green Button-Up Over a Micro-Minidress
Rhyme & Reason Shampoo
This Volumizing Shampoo Makes My Baby-Fine Hair Look Fuller
Hailey Bieber hair rollers novelty t-shirt
Hailey Bieber's Glam Routine Includes Gigantic Hair Rollers and Novelty T-Shirts