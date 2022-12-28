Beauty Hair Hair Color Gemini Hair Is the Bold Beauty Trend Predicted to Take Over in 2023 "Geminis don’t have to choose — your hair shouldn’t have to either." By Pia Velasco Pia Velasco Instagram Twitter Pia Velasco is a New York-based beauty reporter with over 10 years in the industry. She joined InStyle as Senior Beauty Editor in 2021. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on December 28, 2022 @ 09:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Dyeing our hair different shades depending on the season, our mood, or latest trend is one of our favorite things. And while we love a solid color — whether it be natural-looking or bold — and classic highlights, we adore an out-there look. In the past, trends such as hair stamping have caught our attention for their out-of-the-box styles, so going into the new year, it's no wonder we've got our eyes on the color combos about to take over. Of course, we're talking about "Gemini Hair." In the yearly Pinterest Predicts trend report, the social media platform called out this bold look as one to watch going into the new year — and it backed up its claims with stats that are hard to ignore. For example, searches for "blue and black" braids are up 215% YOY while "lavender and blonde hair" is up 150%. 12 Hair Colors That Experts Say Will Be Everywhere in 2023 "Geminis don’t have to choose — your hair shouldn’t have to either. In 2023, two-toned tresses will take off more than ever," reads the report. "Gen Z and Millennials are behind this rising trend in hair color that mixes natural hues with bright blues, purples and pinks... Two is always better than one, just ask the Gemini in your life." If you're tempted to try out the trend, keep scrolling for a few of our favorite "Gemini hair" looks for you to take to your next hair color appointment. 01 of 06 Kesha Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Lean into your soft feminine energy with this pastel-hued look. Even within the blue and pink sections there's still a lot of dimension with complementary tones playing up each side. 02 of 06 Amandla Stenberg Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic Pinterest said searches for black and blue braids was up and we wonder who could've possibly sparked the inspiration for that. Of course, we predict it was Stenberg, who expertly wore their braids in a fun updo. 03 of 06 Georgia May Jagger Instagram, @georgiamayjagger The queen of fun hair colors has spoken: Gemini hair is in. As far as color combos go, we love how the model paired bright turquoise with a grey-ish blue. 04 of 06 Dua Lipa Getty Images We can't speak about contrasting hair combos without mentioning our Lord and Savior, Dua Lipa. For months, the pop star paired platinum strands with a midnight base for a high-contrast look that may or may not have inspired the renaissance of Cruella DeVil's signature look. 05 of 06 Nicki Minaj Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Another half-and-half look — the American rapper donned pin-straight blonde and baby pink hair to the 2017 VMAs. 06 of 06 Ruby Rose Instagram, @rubyrose Ruby Rose's buzzcut is a lesson in bold, short hair.