I’m Buying My Favorite Flattering Tank in Bulk While It’s $8 for Prime Day

I know the feeling all too well: A sale as massive as Prime Day 2023 comes around, and though you’re incredibly excited to start shopping, you also get a crippling sense of fear that you’re going to miss out on something good because there’s simply too much to look through. The #FOMO is real! I’ve gone through it so many times, given my actual day job is to shop sales, but I have a hot tip for you — one that’s going to save you so much time and sanity: Look for things you already own and like, and see if they just so happen to be one sale.

In my case, I struck gold — yes, I jumped for joy when I saw this — because I discovered that one of my all-time favorite, ultra-flattering tank tops from Gap is just $8 during Prime Day 2023. Yes, it really is fashion gold, and yes, you should absolutely buy this one, too. Trust me, you’ll be wearing it nonstop this season and beyond.

Amazon

Here’s the thing about me; I love my fashion basics. Sure, I like trendy, of-the-moment pieces, too, but I find that the simple, unfussy pieces, just like this Gap tank top, are the ones I wear the most often and, thus, ring in the lowest cost per wear. What’s more, given that it’s summer and we’re all trying to make it through the heat and humidity in style without breaking a sweat, tank tops like this are my saving grace; they’re typically lightweight, airy, and easy to style, and this one step (err, tank) above the rest.

The Gap ribbed top that I’m buying in bulk right now — while it’s only $8 for Prime Day — is made from a super-soft cotton blend that wears so well. Plus, it has a little bit of elastane mixed in for the ideal flattering stretch. I’ve worn my fair share of tank tops that don’t move with you and that simply won’t work, as part of the appeal of this style is that it’s, well, a comfy basic you can wear all day. This one is all that and more.

Comfort aside, it also looks really good. I’m a sucker for ribbed styles because I think they look even more flattering, and I love the easy rounded neckline that looks good on all. It’s simple, but that’s what makes it highly versatile, with styling options that run the gamut. I’m a sucker for pairing the tank top with blue jeans and white sneakers for a low-key, cool-girl ensemble that’s comfy but cute. You can also pair it with pleated skirts or trousers.

Amazon