The No-Frills Wardrobe Staple I Can't Live Without Is Just $8 Apiece at Amazon Right Now

My go-to basic tee from Gap is 54 percent off.

Published on February 18, 2023

Ever since learning that the idea behind Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s elevated basics brand The Row was to create the perfect T-shirt, I’ve wondered, “Does being rich and famous make you forget that the mall exists?” While I’m sure the twins conjured up something remarkable, considering the brand’s luxury and celebrity-loved status, I wouldn’t know given that its basic white tees retail for over $400. It seems a bit, let’s call it unnecessary, to overpay that much more for something affordable brands have been doing well for decades.

Some people stand by their Hanes six-packs, others are obsessed with Everlane’s thicker, more boxy tops, but I swear by Gap. The brand, which has long been popular for making affordable, everyday basics, is my go-to for a plain, white, no-frills T-shirt. And right now, that closet essential is on sale in a pack of two for $8 apiece at Amazon.

GAP Women's 2-Pack Crewneck Favorite Tee T-Shirt

Amazon

Shop now: $16 (Originally $35); amazon.com

This T-shirt is made of a cotton, modal blend, making it incredibly soft with just enough stretch. It has a casual fit — it’s not so oversized you’ll swim in it, but it’s far from that tight fit so many women’s tees have — and, on me, hits just below the hips. The crew-cut isn’t tight around the neck and maintains its shape through multiple wears and washes (because you shouldn’t have to be precious about a T-shirt).

The Gap two-pack is 54 percent off at Amazon and available in four color combinations — including white, gray, and black — plus tall, regular, and petite lengths. One shopper described the fit as “perfect,” while another noted it “hits just right at hips; no crop top here.”And as for the style, a reviewer explained, “[It’s] nice and casual, but not sloppy.” Others were impressed with the quality, with one customer writing that it’s comfortable and lasts and another describing the material as “sturdy.”

Basic T-shirts are a wardrobe-must — dress them with sweats, elevate them with a blazer, hey, wear them under a dress if you want. So, make sure to grab this Gap two-pack while it’s on sale for just $16 at Amazon.

