Gap Launched a Major Summer Sale at Amazon With Up to 80% Off Comfy Dresses, Tank Tops, and More

Gap Amazon Summer Sale
Photo:

Gap/ InStyle

Amazon always has fantastic deals on under-the-radar fashion finds, from one-piece swimsuits to button-downs. Despite the fact that I thought I knew Amazon’s offerings backward and forwards — based on the amount of time I spend shopping and researching products — I recently stumbled upon a hack I couldn’t believe I haven’t already come across: Gap has a storefront on Amazon

I love shopping at Gap for basics, but I don’t live particularly close to one, and refusing to pay for shipping is a personality trait of mine. So when I need to find a tank top or other basics to round out an outfit, it’s always been a little disappointing to me to not be able to just get a singular item sent to me at Gap’s fantastic pricing (and quality) without a hefty delivery fee. By shopping Gap’s storefront on Amazon, though, I can take advantage of killer Gap pricing and Amazon’s Prime two-day shipping, with offerings for the entire family. There’s even a handy deal tab that will alert you to what’s on super sale, often up to 70 or 80 percent off the retail price (yes, seriously). 

While not all of Gap’s offerings are listed, it’s a great place to look for sale items, especially when it comes to basics like tees, dresses, pants and more. Below, shop the best Gap deals to take advantage of right now for as little as $5: 

When it’s hot outside, there’s nothing I want to wear more than something with a little swing, made from a soft, easy cotton. (Specific, I know.) This Pocket T-Shirt Dress checks all my summer runaround dress boxes. Made from 100 percent cotton, it’s available in summer-ready colors like hot pink, light blue and army green, among others. A crewneck and a small chest pocket make this dress a classic that you can wear summer after summer, and the $17 price tag means you can get one in every color. 

GAP Women's Pocket T-Shirt Casual Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $17 (Originally $35); amazon.com 

There’s truly nothing I feel more confident in than a tank top. Gap has always been a go-to for me for the perfect tank top, and the Favorite Tank Top is a home run in my book. Made with just enough Spandex to make it soft and stretchy, it has a full-length hem (which I’m personally happy about) with a nice scoop neck and straps just thick enough to hide bra straps. It can be tucked into jean shorts or a denim skirt, or worn around the house with sweatpants. The $7 tank is flying off shelves; grab it in the last navy shade left before it completely sells out.

GAP Women's Favorite Tank Top

Amazon

Shop now: $7 (Originally $13); amazon.com 

Come July or so, there’s only one requirement I have for clothing — can I pull it on? When it’s that hot out, I don’t want to be anything other than comfortable, which means pants should preferably have no snaps, zips or buttons. Pull-on, drawstring pants fit the bill, and Gap’s version of Easy Pants look heavenly. Available in three colors, a striped off-white, chambray with cargo pockets, and khaki, it’s the perfect piece to take you from an over-air-conditioned office to a farmer’s market trip and everywhere in between. 

GAP Women's Easy Pant

Amazon

Shop now: $30 (Originally $60); amazon.com

Coastal grandmother, quiet luxury, or Upper East Side chic — whatever you want to call it, subtle (but chic) style is trending. This Textured Pullover Sweater is a great option for draping over your shoulders as a contrast to a white summer dress, or for wearing at the beach after the sun goes down and it gets a bit chilly. The navy and white stripe is classic, but there are myriad options such as a bright aloe green, blue-purple hyacinth, camel and white stripe, and bright neon pink, among others. 

GAP Women's Textured Pullover Sweater

Amazon

Shop now: $28 (Originally $55); amazon.com

Shop the rest of the Gap summer sale, here.

