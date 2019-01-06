InStyle Celebrity Newsletter Subscribers Monthly Sweepstakes

Void outside the 50 United States, District of Columbia and where prohibited. Do not proceed to enter if you are not at least 18 years of age and a legal resident of, and located within, one of the 50 United States, or the District of Columbia, at the time of entry. By participating, you agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which are binding and final in all matters relating to this sweepstakes.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

SWEEPSTAKES PERIOD: InStyle Celebrity Newsletter Subscribers Monthly Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) begins at 12:01 a.m. Central Time (“CT”) on the first day of each month and ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on the last day of each month (“Sweepstakes Period”). This Sweepstakes will be divided into two (2) monthly entry periods (each, an “Entry Period”) as detailed below:

Entry Period 1: Begins on 12:01 a.m. CT on 6/1/19 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on 6/30/19.

Entry Period 2: Begins on 12:01 a.m. CT on 7/1/19 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on 7/31/19.

SWEEPSTAKES ENTRY: InStyle Celebrity Email Newsletter subscribers who meet the Minimum Subscription Requirement are automatically entered into the Sweepstakes for that entry periods drawing.

HOW TO ENTER: During each Entry Period; subscribe to the InStyle Celebrity Email Newsletter, which can be located at https://www.instyle.com/newsletters. Each Entry Period will consist of three (3) “Tier” drawings; Bronze, Silver and Gold. Tiers are achieved dependent on the number of InStyle Celebrity Email Newsletters you open during the applicable Entry Period. Bronze Tier – If you have opened 3 or less unique InStyle Celebrity Email Newsletters during the applicable Entry Period. Silver Tier – If you have opened 4 to 10 unique InStyle Celebrity Email Newsletters during the applicable Entry Period. Gold Tier – If you have opened 11 or more unique InStyle Celebrity Email Newsletters during the applicable Entry Period. Each Entry Period will have one (1) drawing for each Tier. Once a Tier is achieved you will receive one (1) “Entry” for the applicable Tier. Once you achieve a new Tier, the Entry(ies) achieved for previous Tiers (if any) will be void

By entering the Sweepstakes, you are indicating that you have read, understood and fully agree to these Official Rules. Any person found to be using multiple identities to enter the Sweepstakes will be declared ineligible to win. Multiple entries from any person using different email addresses or through the use of any other robotic device or artifice to enter multiple times for an individual will be deemed invalid. Entrants subject to all notices posted online including but not limited to privacy policy. Limit one (1) Entry per person using only one (1) email address per Entry Period, regardless of method of entry. Multiple entries received from any person or e-mail address after the first Entry received from that person or email address per Entry Period will be void. Entries generated by script, macro or other automated or mechanical means or means which subvert the entry process will be void. All entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.

OPT OUT: If you wish to be an InStyle Celebrity Email Newsletter subscriber but do not wish to participate in the Sweepstakes, please send an email to NewMediaWin@Meredith.com and you will be removed from the Sweepstakes drawings until further notice from you.

ELIGIBILITY: Sweepstakes is open to individuals that are actively subscribed to the InStyle Celebrity Email Newsletter, who are legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, 18 years of age or. Employees of Sponsor and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and each of their respective parents, agents, affiliates, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotion agencies, and their immediate family members (regardless of where they reside) or household members, whether or not related, are not eligible to enter or win. “Immediate family members” shall mean spouses, parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, and their respective spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year.

SPONSOR: Meredith Corporation, 1716 Locust St., Des Moines, Iowa (“Sponsor”).

WINNER SELECTION/DRAWING: Approximately three (3) business days following the conclusion of each Entry Period, Sponsor will conduct a random drawing from all eligible entries for each Entry Period, respectively, and select one (1) potential winner per Tier for each Entry Period (for a total of six (6) potential winners throughout the Sweepstakes Period). Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received for each Tier in each Entry Period. Non-winning entries from one (1) Entry Period drawing will not carry over to subsequent Entry Period drawings.

WINNER NOTIFICATION: Potential winners will be notified by individual e-mail and may be required to complete and return Affidavit of Eligibility, IRS W9 form, and Release of Liability/Publicity within five (5) days of date of notification or an alternate winner may be selected in a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries (from the applicable Tier of the disqualified winner(s)) If such documents are not returned within the specified time period, prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, Sponsor is unable to contact potential winner or potential winner is not in compliance with these Official Rules, prize will be forfeited and, at Sponsor’s discretion, an alternate winner may be selected at random from all remaining eligible entries (from the applicable tier of the disqualified winner(s)). Attempts will be made to contact and/or verify up to two alternate winners. After three attempts to verify a winner for the unfulfilled prize fails, the prize will not be awarded. No substitutions are permitted except if prize or any portion of prize is unavailable, in which case a prize or portion of prize of comparable or greater value will be awarded. Prize is not redeemable for cash. Prize is non-assignable or transferable except to a surviving spouse.

PRIZES AND APPROXIMATE RETAIL VALUE “ARV”: For each Entry Period drawing, the approximate ARV of the prizes shall be as follows:

Bronze Tier Prize (2) (One (1) awarded per Entry Period): ARV: $300 each.

Silver Tier Prize (2) (One (1) awarded per Entry Period): ARV: $400 each.

Gold Tier Prize (2) (One (1) awarded per Entry Period): ARV: $500 each.

For prize descriptions of each Entry Period prize, please visit: https://www.instyle.com/dailyrewards



Sponsor will communicate the prize for each tier prior to the drawing. Prize images depicted in advertising and promotional materials may vary from the actual prize as any depiction of prize is for illustrative purposes only. The trademarks associated with prizes are the property of their respective owners, who are not affiliated with this Sweepstakes in any fashion whatsoever, and no endorsement is suggested or implied.

PRIVACY: Registration at www.allrecipes.com is required to enter the Sweepstakes. When you register, we collect personally identifying information about you, including your name and email address. The information that you provide will be added to a centralized Sponsor database and you will simultaneously be registered for Sponsor’s other websites as well. By entering and providing the required registration information, you acknowledge that Sponsor may send you information, samples, or special offers it believes may be of interest to you about its publications or other complementary goods offered by Sponsor. Sponsor may also include your name and postal address in postal address lists that Sponsor sells or rents to third parties for marketing purposes. Your email address will not be sold or rented to third parties. For more information about how Sponsor uses the information you provide, see Sponsor’s privacy policy at http://www.meredith.com/legal/privacy. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

ARBITRATION: Except where prohibited by law, as a condition of participating in this Sweepstakes, entrant agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes, or the prize (or portion thereof) awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; and exclusively by final and binding arbitration under the rules of the American Arbitration Association and held at a AAA regional office in New York, NY; (2) the Federal Arbitration Act shall govern the interpretation, enforcement and all proceedings at such arbitration; and (3) judgment upon such arbitration award may be entered in any court having jurisdiction. Under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental or consequential damages including attorney’s fees or any other damages, other than for entrant’s actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e., costs associated with participating in this Sweepstakes), and entrant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

RELEASES: By participating in this Sweepstakes, entrants agree to release Sponsor and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and each of their respective parents, agents, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, and prize suppliers, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees, as well as each of their respective successors, representatives and assigns (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from any and all actions, claims, injury, death, loss or damage arising in any manner, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from participation in this Sweepstakes and/or acceptance, use or misuse of the prize.

OTHER: Released Parties are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, damaged, inaccurate, stolen, undelivered, garbled or misdirected entries or registrations; or for lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), website, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications or failed computer, satellite, telephone or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or other errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, the announcement of the prize, or in any Sweepstakes-related materials. Released Parties are also not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by site users, tampering, hacking or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to entrants’ or to any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in this Sweepstakes or downloading materials from or use of the website. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this Sweepstakes if the Sweepstakes is compromised by virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention, or any other causes which, in the sole discretion of the Sponsor, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, proper play or integrity of the Sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation or termination, Sponsor reserves the right to select the potential winner(s) for the applicable Entry Period Tier drawing(s) at issue in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received for the applicable Entry Period Tier drawing(s) prior to date of cancellation or termination. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the e-mail account associated with the entry and he/she must comply with these Official Rules. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned the e-mail address by the Internet Service Provider (ISP), on-line service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE THE WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR WILL DISQUALIFY ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL AND RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES (INCLUDING ATTORNEYS’ FEES) AND OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use each entrant's name, hometown (city and state), voice, biographical information, likeness, photograph and any statements regarding this Sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the Sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable U. S. federal, state and local laws and regulations. Winner will be issued an IRS 1099 tax form in the amount of the prize retail value as stated herein.

WINNER’S LIST: For a winners list, please refer to the applicable InStyle Celebrity Newsletter Subscribers Monthly Sweepstakes or send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Winner’s Name InStyle Celebrity Email Newsletter Sweepstakes, 1716 Locust St., LN 428, Des Moines, IA 50309.