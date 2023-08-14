Gal Gadot Finally Responded to Margot Robbie’s Viral ‘Barbie’ Casting Comments

While it may now be difficult to imagine anyone but Margot Robbie slipping into Barbie’s famous pink heels, the actress and Barbie producer has long been candid about how she originally wanted Gal Gadot to take on the starring role — and now, the Wonder Woman actress has finally responded to Robbie’s pleas.

In a new interview with Flaunt magazine, Gadot opened up about her adoration for Robbie while adding that she felt “touched” by her kind words.

“I adore Margot," Gal told the publication. "Margot is one of those women who you just want to be friends with. She is so funny, warm, fun and smart and obviously so talented.”

The actress continued, “She brings so much to the table. I would love to do anything with Margot and was very touched [by her comments]. She warmed my heart with everything that she said about me. I'm super excited for them, and I'm so excited for Barbie.”

Margot previously told Vogue in May that she had wanted Gal to take on the role due to her undeniable “Barbie energy.” Unfortunately, Gadot was unavailable due to scheduling conflicts, and the rest, as they say, is history.

“Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don't hate her for being that beautiful because she's so genuinely sincere, and she's so enthusiastically kind, that it's almost dorky," Robbie shared back in May. "It's like right before being a dork.”

getty

Although Gadot didn’t end up taking on a role in Barbie, she was sure to show her support by attending the film’s Los Angeles premiere in July, where she wore a brown leather asymmetrical minidress paired with a tiny white handbag and clear-strapped heels.