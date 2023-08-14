Gal Gadot Finally Responded to Margot Robbie’s Viral ‘Barbie’ Casting Comments

"She warmed my heart with everything that she said about me."

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 14, 2023 @ 11:44AM
Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie
Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie. Photo:

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic, Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

While it may now be difficult to imagine anyone but Margot Robbie slipping into Barbie’s famous pink heels, the actress and Barbie producer has long been candid about how she originally wanted Gal Gadot to take on the starring role — and now, the Wonder Woman actress has finally responded to Robbie’s pleas.

In a new interview with Flaunt magazine, Gadot opened up about her adoration for Robbie while adding that she felt “touched” by her kind words.

“I adore Margot," Gal told the publication. "Margot is one of those women who you just want to be friends with. She is so funny, warm, fun and smart and obviously so talented.”

The actress continued, “She brings so much to the table. I would love to do anything with Margot and was very touched [by her comments]. She warmed my heart with everything that she said about me. I'm super excited for them, and I'm so excited for Barbie.”

Margot previously told Vogue in May that she had wanted Gal to take on the role due to her undeniable “Barbie energy.” Unfortunately, Gadot was unavailable due to scheduling conflicts, and the rest, as they say, is history.

“Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don't hate her for being that beautiful because she's so genuinely sincere, and she's so enthusiastically kind, that it's almost dorky," Robbie shared back in May. "It's like right before being a dork.”

Gal Gadot attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium

getty

Although Gadot didn’t end up taking on a role in Barbie, she was sure to show her support by attending the film’s Los Angeles premiere in July, where she wore a brown leather asymmetrical minidress paired with a tiny white handbag and clear-strapped heels.

Related Articles
Halle Berry attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar
Halle Berry Wants Women to Ignore the Pressure to "Have Children by a Certain Age"
Natasha Lyonne for Old Navy
Natasha Lyonne Wants Us All to Take a Compliment in Her New Old Navy Campaign
sydney sweeney glen powell cinemacon
Sydney Sweeney Just Revealed Her True Feelings Surrounding Those Glen Powell Romance Rumors
SMALL TALK: Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt Is Coming in With a Bang
Barbie
Margot Robbie Predicted 'Barbie''s Billion-Dollar Success Before She Even Started Filming
Barbie Movie
'Barbie’ Is Officially the First Billion-Dollar Movie Solely Directed by a Woman
Greta Gerwig ryan gosling barbie premiere
Ryan Gosling Surprised Greta Gerwig With a Ken Flash Mob for Her 40th Birthday
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Celebrated Her 42nd Birthday With the 'Barbie' Movie and a Very Barbie Party Dress
Barbie x Pride and Prejudice
BBC Gave Mr. Darcy the Barbie Treatment After That Viral "Depression Barbie" Scene
Kate Middleton Green Dress 2023 Wimbeldon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Hear Kate Middleton’s Viral Throwback ‘My Fair Lady’ Performance
Dua Lipa 'Barbie' Los Angeles Premiere 2023
Dua Lipa's Metallic Pink Minidress Channeled Not One, But Two Iconic Movies
eva mendes create and cultivate
Eva Mendes Got in on ‘Barbie’ Mania By Busting a Move to “Dance the Night” in a Summer-Approved Floral Gown
Hilary Duff White Sheer Outfit Olly Back-to-School Event
Hilary Duff Insists You Don’t Have to Be Famous to Be in Her Cool Mom Group
Sofia Richie poses for Who What Wear
Sofia Richie Grainge Would Like to Be Excluded from the "Quiet Luxury" Narrative
Justin Min
For Justin H. Min, Real Representation Means Showing Every Side of Everyone
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie’s “Barbie” Look Featured My Staple Summer Sandal That's Bound to Sell Out