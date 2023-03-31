Gabrielle Union Walked the Red Carpet Alongside Zaya Wade in a Colorful Hooded Gown

The first family of fashion.

By
Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
Published on March 31, 2023 @ 12:34PM
gabrielle union zaya wade glaad awards
Photo:

getty images

From sequin-covered tuxedo dresses to colorful gowns, Gabrielle Union is no stranger to positively slaying a red carpet — and now, she’s putting that experience to good use by educating the next generation in the most fashionable way possible. Everyone say, “Thank you, Gabrielle!”

On Thursday, the actress arrived at the 2023 GLAAD Awards in Los Angeles alongside her step-daughter (and fashion It girl in the making), Zaya Wade. Proving that she is the blueprint, Union sported a stunning multi-colored Moschino gown that featured intricate sequin beading, a high neck design, and a trendy hood. Sky-high gold platform heels served as the ensemble’s sole accessory, but Gabrielle continued to bring the drama through her choice of glam: a thick, cat-eye liner look complete with bold brows and a glossy pink lip.

For her part, Zaya kept things a bit more neutral in a black two-piece set comprised of a cropped button-up jacket and a matching cargo skort, but she still managed to make a statement by accessorizing with knee-high white Miu Miu thong-toe boots and a coordinating white bag. The up-and-coming model wore her hair down straight with a side part, and she opted for a simple glam look.

The (step) mother-daughter outing comes just weeks after Wade opened up about the role Union played in nurturing her interest in fashion when talking to InStyle. “When I was a kid, I used to take her heels and catwalk in them, which has clearly paid off, but I don't do that anymore,” she said. 

Zaya wade miu miu runway

getty images

Wade also explained that while she doesn’t have just one style icon, she does get a lot of inspiration from her family: “I would define my style as unique, ever-changing, and comfortable,” Wade said. “I don't have a style icon, because I have so many different aspects of my style and what that means to me. I get most of my style inspiration from the people around me, like my family.”

