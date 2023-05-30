Gabrielle Union Celebrated Zaya Wade's 16th Birthday With a Sweet Instagram Photo Dump

A whole new meaning to Sweet 16.

Published on May 30, 2023 @ 12:33PM
Gabrielle Union and Zaya Wade 2023 GLAAD Awards
Photo:

Getty Images

It's already a widely known fact that Gabrielle Union is not your average mother, but the actress just further solidified her cool-mom status by celebrating a big milestone for her step-daughter Zaya Wade with an Instagram photo dump.

On Monday, Union commemorated her and Dwyane Wade's daughter Zaya Wade's sweet 16 with a, well, sweet social media tribute. The first slide was a grainy picture of the mother-daughter duo hugging and smiling for the camera. In the snap, Union wore a long white coat while Zaya wore a black long-sleeved shirt and matching miniskirt. The next slide was an adorable family photo that captured Zaya walking between her parents. All three wore smiles and some very good outfits, proving that they're a fashion-forward fam.

Gabrielle Union, Zaya Wade, and Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union/Instagram

Other slides included a mirror selfie, a hilarious video of Gabrielle and Zaya cracking up while standing on a boardwalk that overlooked the beach and ocean, a clip that documented Zaya walking out of a room to her parents cheering her on. Another group shot captured the three matching in all-black Matrix-inspired looks.

Gabrielle Union, Zaya Wade, and Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union/Instagram

"16 🖤 @zayawade," Union captured the post.

Dwyane also showed his excitement for his daughter's big day by writing, "Let’s go!" in the comments section. Zaya showed her appreciation by commenting, "🥹🥹🥹🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾."

In a recent interview with InStyle, Zaya spoke about influences on her fashion sense, saying that her step-mother and family have been her main source of style inspiration. “I would define my style as unique, ever-changing, and comfortable. I don't have a style icon, because I have so many different aspects of my style and what that means to me. I get most of my style inspiration from the people around me, like my family," she said before adding, “When I was a kid, I used to take [Gabrielle's] heels and catwalk in them, which has clearly paid off, but I don't do that anymore."

