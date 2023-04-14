Gabrielle Union Wore a Yellow Thong Bikini While Soaking Up the Sun With Dwyane Wade

Couples that beach together, stay together.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 14, 2023 @ 11:05AM
Gabrielle Union yellow bikini instagram
Photo:

Instagram/gabrielle union

Spring is finally here, which means, yes, we’re one step closer to summer, but more importantly, we’re that much closer to Gabrielle Union bikini season. Last year, the actress blessed our feeds with everything from lime green suits to stringy LBBs (little black bikinis), and now, she’s already kicking off her 2023 series of Very Good Bikini looks with the cheeriest yellow two-piece maybe ever.

On Thursday, Union celebrated Friday eve by sharing a roundup of photos with her 21.2 million Instagram followers detailing a recent trip to the beach. In the first snap, the multi-hyphenate was pictured walking away from the camera to show off the backside of her yellow bikini consisting of thong-style bottoms and a string-tied bandeau top. Gabrielle gave followers a glimpse at the front of her suit in the second slide as she stood oceanside with her husband, Dwyane Wade, while also showing off her choice of accessories: a simple gold necklace and rectangular black sunglasses. 

For his part, Wade kept cool in white and gray flame-covered swim trunks paired with a silver chain necklace, a black baseball cap, and clear-framed shades. 

“I like my days like I like the beach - peaceful,” she captioned the dump.

Gabrielle union's daughter kavia james
Instagram/gabrielle union.

Gabrielle and Dwyane’s daughter, Kaavia James, was also in attendance during the beach day, and she was pictured playing in the sand while wearing a yellow, orange, and pink floral suit. In the final slide in the dump, the 4-year-old was caught giving her mom a little side-eye while leaning over a bowl of noodles, which Union hilariously captioned “mood.”

Related Articles
NEWS: Rihanna x ASAP couple outfit
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Coordinating Couples Outfits Are Equal Parts Prep and Pregnant
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
Kris Jenner Gifted Kourtney Kardashian Her Ring From Her Marriage With Robert Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick
TBT: Kourtney Kardashian Thought Scott Disick Was "So Annoying" When They First Met
Millie Bobby Brown Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Appear to be Engaged
Gigi Hadid Coke partnership headshot
Gigi Hadid Is Already Cooking With Khai — and Swears Taylor Swift Makes the Best Bolognese
Kendall Jenner Dubai
Kendall Jenner's Teeny-Tiny Bikini Featured a Surprising Print
Priyanka Chopra Daughter Malti Marie Easter Instagram
Priyanka Chopra Celebrated Her Daughter's First Easter With Adorable Matching Outfits
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham Celebrated His First Wedding Anniversary With the Most Rom-Com-Ready Photo, Ever
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Wore the Slinkiest Baby Blue Slip Dress on Easter
Hilary Swank
Hilary Swank Has Welcomed Twins With Her Husband Philip Schneider
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Celebrated Easter Topless by the Pool
Halle Berry
Halle Berry Drinking Wine While Naked on Her Balcony Is a Weekend Mood
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Have Reportedly Broken Up After Six Years Together
Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe
Ava Phillippe and Her New Bangs Are Giving Y2K Reese Witherspoon
Blake Lively
Blake Lively's One-Piece Swimsuit Has a Midriff Cutout So Big, It's Basically a Bikini
This Vintage-Inspired Bikini Hits Three Major Swim Trends For 2023 and Shoppers Say It Makes Them Feel "Confident and Sexy"
This Retro High-Waisted Bikini Hits 3 Major Swim Trends for 2023