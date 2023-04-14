Gabrielle Union Wore a Yellow Thong Bikini While Soaking Up the Sun With Dwyane Wade

Spring is finally here, which means, yes, we’re one step closer to summer, but more importantly, we’re that much closer to Gabrielle Union bikini season. Last year, the actress blessed our feeds with everything from lime green suits to stringy LBBs (little black bikinis), and now, she’s already kicking off her 2023 series of Very Good Bikini looks with the cheeriest yellow two-piece maybe ever.

On Thursday, Union celebrated Friday eve by sharing a roundup of photos with her 21.2 million Instagram followers detailing a recent trip to the beach. In the first snap, the multi-hyphenate was pictured walking away from the camera to show off the backside of her yellow bikini consisting of thong-style bottoms and a string-tied bandeau top. Gabrielle gave followers a glimpse at the front of her suit in the second slide as she stood oceanside with her husband, Dwyane Wade, while also showing off her choice of accessories: a simple gold necklace and rectangular black sunglasses.

For his part, Wade kept cool in white and gray flame-covered swim trunks paired with a silver chain necklace, a black baseball cap, and clear-framed shades.

“I like my days like I like the beach - peaceful,” she captioned the dump.

Instagram/gabrielle union.

Gabrielle and Dwyane’s daughter, Kaavia James, was also in attendance during the beach day, and she was pictured playing in the sand while wearing a yellow, orange, and pink floral suit. In the final slide in the dump, the 4-year-old was caught giving her mom a little side-eye while leaning over a bowl of noodles, which Union hilariously captioned “mood.”