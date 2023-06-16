Gabrielle Union Soaked Up the Sun in a White Cut-Out Bikini and Butt-Length Ponytail

Gabrielle Union's latest beach day came with some built-in summer mood board inspiration that included a white asymmetrical cutout bikini that will have us doing some online shopping later. On Thursday, the actress caught some rays at Miami Beach between press events for her new BET+ docuseries, Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50.

Union is known for having very good swimwear so the white two-piece swimsuit, which features a one-shoulder top and an asymmetric keyhole cutout, is yet another standout bikini to add to the collection. Possibly even more eye-catching than the bright white suit was Union's butt-length wavy party ponytail. Union accessorized with oversized brown aviator sunglasses to add one more element of cool-girl energy.

Getty Images

Later in the day, Union changed out of her beach gear and slipped into a sleek Pride-approved black gown with green, yellow, and red panels of fabric along the sleeve, neckline, and thigh-high leg slit. Union continued to rock her curly high ponytail as she accessorized with white-and-gold chunky earrings. For glam, Union opted for dramatic lashes and '90s-inspired brown-lined glossy lips.

The new series follows the actress during her and her husband Dwyane Wade's travels across Africa, where she meets new people and learns about different cultures. "I've always had a lifelong thirst for knowledge. Connecting with the birthplace of civilization and my own ancestry helped me inch closer to my true self," Union said when announcing the show. "There was no other place I wanted to spend my 50th birthday. It was an experience I'll never forget, and I'm excited for audiences to join me on the journey."