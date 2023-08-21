Gabrielle Union Vacationing in an Underboob-Baring Purple Bikini Is the Only Thing You Need to See Today

Beware: Photos may cause intense vaycay envy.

By
Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Published on August 21, 2023 @ 10:19AM
Photo:

While some of us may already be hard at work crafting our fall fashion mood boards and dreaming about all things pumpkin spice, Gabrielle Union is busy reminding the world that summer style is still very much the moment. On Sunday, the actress did just that by sharing a roundup of photos from a recent beach getaway with her husband Dwyane Wade while wearing a bikini so good, it may just convince you to live in a swimsuit for the rest of the season.

Proving that true love does exist, Gabrielle and Dwyane first posed together in the dump’s opening slide in a cherry red bikini and tiger-print swim shorts, respectively, while going for a scenic ocean cruise. The couple later slipped into more stellar swim looks when taking a dip in the water, which saw the actress splashing around in an underboob-baring purple bikini that featured pink piping, a scoop neck top, and high-cut bottoms. Union accessorized with nothing but rectangular black shades to complement the second suit, and she finished the ensemble by wearing her hair down in beachy waves with a middle part.

For his part, Wade sported a pair of bright yellow swim trunks, a white baseball cap, black Versace sunglasses, and a gold chain necklace.

“Ride the wave 🌊 🇫🇷 #WadeWorldTour2023,” Gabrielle captioned the dump.

In addition to swimsuit snaps, the actress also included an OOTD that saw her posing in a red and white floral Reformation sundress (which she layered over the aforementioned red bikini), partying at dinner with Wade and their daughter Kaavia, and strutting her stuff in a simple black slip dress paired with a black and navy silk robe.

