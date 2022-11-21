Gabrielle Union's Plunging Striped Dress Is Giving Candy Cane

In the absolute best way.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on November 21, 2022 @ 05:43PM
Gabrielle Union Striped Loewe Dress 'Good Morning America' Appearance
Photo:

Getty Images

Gabrielle Union isn't worried about the New York City November chill — she's got her holiday spirit to keep her warm. On Monday, the actress stepped out in the Big Apple for an appearance on Good Morning America in a striped dress that gave candy cane and summer weather, all at the same time.

Union wore an orange-red, blue, and white striped Loewe dress with ball-shaped appendages along the hem, a plunging neckline, and tank top straps. Although the summery dress is from the designer's 2023 Resort collection, its colorful pattern was reminiscent of the beloved holiday treat. She paired the frock with vibrant green platform sandals (another nod to the upcoming holiday season) and opted out of wearing a coat, despite the chilly temperatures. Her hair was styled in a side-parted bob, and she kept her glam simple.

The actress stopped by the talk show to promote her new animated movie Strange World alongside her co-star Jake Gyllenhaal. During the interview, Union said her job as a mother (she shares daughter Kaavia James, step-daughter Zaya, and step-sons Zaire and Xavier with husband Dwyane Wade) helped her prepare for the role. "As a very demonstratively affectionate, loving mother and wife, I brought that to the role," she said of her character, pilot Meridian Clade.

"We do try to be partners in every aspect of our life and business," she said about her relationship with Wade. "At least, you know, I try to consult with the young gentleman that I married."

Union's film The Inspection also premiered last week, which the actress described as "a very powerful story about Elegance Bratton — our writer, director, and producer — joining the marines to try to win his mother's approval, and along the way found hope and redemption within himself."

