Gabrielle Union Wore an Itty-Bitty Orange String Bikini During a Steamy Pool Session With Dwyane Wade

If you ever find yourself wondering what Gabrielle Union is wearing on any given day, there’s usually a pretty good chance that it’s swimwear. From cheery yellow thong bikinis to simple stringy two-pieces, the actress has all but solidified her spot as the queen of sexy suits over the years — and she just continued the trend while posing for a steamy pool photo with her husband, Dwyane Wade.

On Tuesday, the multi-hyphenate shared a roundup of photos with her 21.3 million Instagram followers detailing an exotic couple’s trip in the Siwa Oasis of Egypt. While the post’s third slide gave fans a look at her most recent swimwear collection addition (a blood-orange string bikini complete with triangle-shaped cups and the tiniest high-cut bottoms), the dump’s first photo showcased Union and Wade embracing in an intimate, oceanside pool while sipping on colorful cocktails.

Instagram/gabrielle union

In both of the bikini snaps, Gabrielle wore her braided hair down and parted in the middle, and she opted to accessorize with brown sandals and a gold chain necklace when hitting the beach.

“Alexa play, 'Still' by @realtamiaworld,” Union captioned the dump.

In addition to giving us major vacation envy, Union also included an adorable shoutout to her husband in the dump, adding a slide that read “Heavy on the… ‘my man, my man, my man,’” along with a sweet couple’s snap that showed the pair walking through the Egyptian markets.

Ever the supportive Instagram husband, Wade was sure to hype up his wife in the post’s comments, writing, “Oh you holding out. I haven’t seen some of these 😍.”