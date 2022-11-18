Gabrielle Union Paired the Most Regal Crown of Braids With a Sequined Dress

Checkerboard, stripes, and a tiny train?

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on November 18, 2022 @ 07:00AM
Gabrielle Union Hair Braids Strange World Premiere London
Photo:

Getty Images

It's tough to pull focus from an Elie Saab gown that has mashed up sequins, a black-and-white checkerboard bodice, and swirling stripes, but Gabrielle Union balanced a busy gown with an intricate hairstyle. For the U.K. premiere of her new Disney animated film Strange World in London, Union wore a crown of braids that featured different sizes of rings that perched atop her slicked-back hair. Celestial? Sure, but it was the perfect balance to the geometric prints and patterns in her gown.

The Elie Saab creation even had a tiny train that pooled on the purple carpet. The spaghetti-strap dress had a multitude of different stripes and swirls, so Union and her team kept the rest of the look simple. Without jewelry, there was nothing to distract from the statement-making dress and the out-of-this-world hair perfectly executed by hairstylist to the stars Issac Poleon. She shared some behind-the-scenes footage of the look on her Instagram feed.

In an interview with Yahoo, she addressed the controversy over the film's portrayal of queer characters and how many speculated that it would keep the movie from showing in certain markets. One of the characters, Ethan, is an out, gay teenager.

“I just love that we have created a space where you can show a loving, affectionate family that creates enough loving space for everyone to chart their own course in life,” she said of the film's family. “I’m absolutely honored to be a part of telling that story.”

Other Disney films that featured LGBTQIA+ characters, such as Onward and Lightyear, were banned in Saudi Arabia, Russia, and Qatar when they were released.

“All you’re doing is denying people information that we exist,” she said of the possibility of a ban, which hasn't happened yet. “You’re just denying reality.”

