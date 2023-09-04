Gabrielle Union Wore a Silver Thong Underneath Her Sheer Chainmail Gown for Beyoncé's Concert

Someone clearly understood the assignment.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

Published on September 4, 2023 @ 10:45AM
Gabrielle Union
Photo:

Gabrielle Union Instagram

Beyoncé asked fans to wear silver and chrome to her Virgo season concerts during her Renaissance World Tour, and some delivered more than others (we're looking at you, Prince Harry). But one person who aced the assignment? Gabrielle Union.  

Over the weekend, the actress attended the Grammy winner's Inglewood show decked out in head-to-toe metallics. Layered underneath her see-through chainmail gown with a hood, Gabrielle wore a silver thong and a matching bra, as well as a pair of chrome-colored platform heels. She accessorized with a sparkly silver Valentino handbag and silver Tiffany & Co. jewelry — including stacks of silver bangles on each wrist and hoop earrings. 

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union Instagram

Even her glam stuck with the silver theme, as Gabrielle swiped on metallic eyeshadow and painted her nails a gunmetal gray color. “This is a reminder, in case you needed it 😗,” Union captioned a post chronicling her outfit details on Instagram. 

The next day, Gabrielle made an appearance at the second Inglewood stop of the tour along with her husband, Dwyane Wade, and daughters Zaya, 16, and 4-year-old Kaavia James. This time around, she sported a silver bra top with dramatic beaded fringe and baggy light-wash jeans with cutouts in the back. Silver pointed-toe pumps, silver jewelry, and metallic winged eyeliner finished off her look, as did a butt-length bubble ponytail. 

“Style is generational 😉,” Union wrote alongside a portrait of the family's concert-going looks. 

