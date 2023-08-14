Gabrielle Union Wore the Sexiest Plunging LBD While Matching With Zaya Wade During a Family Night Out

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade just treated two of their daughters, Kaavia James Union Wade and Zaya Wade, to a night out — and like most things in their (very glamorous) lives, it wasn’t exactly your ordinary family outing.

On Saturday, the husband-and-wife duo brought their children along to help celebrate Wade’s induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., where they were sure to dress to the nines. While the matriarch of the family donned a custom black Atelier Versace strapless gown complete with a plunging neckline and a slight peplum waist, Zaya (who Wade shares with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches) matched her step-mom by sporting a bead-embellished LBD that featured a sheer mock neck and long sleeves. Gabrielle accessorized her look by adding an array of silver jewelry pieces and simple black heels, and she wore her hair down in voluminous waves with a middle part.

For his part, Dwyane looked equally as sharp in a custom cherry red Atelier Versace double-breasted jacket and matching red tailored pants. Wade and Union’s 4-year-old daughter rounded out their stylish crew by wearing a simple white sundress accessorized with a bubblegum pink purse.

While Wade’s family may have stepped out to help honor him for the evening, the former Miami Heat player was sure to give thanks back to his loved ones during his acceptance speech.

“Thank you all for being there for me and for loving me in the most perfect way possible. I appreciate you guys and I love y'all,” Dwyane said before specifically thanking his wife. “And my wife Gab, would you please stand. Thank you for making our house a home. Thank you for making sure our kids feel seen, heard and protected when I'm not around. Thank you for learning every ref's name in the NBA and for screaming at them so I didn't have to — saved a lot of fine money.”

He continued, “I know I'm traveling for work this year during our anniversary, so I want to say, thank you for being on this journey for me — with me, these past 15 years. Thank you for learning to love my imperfections, just as much as we enjoyed and love the moments of perfection. I love you.”