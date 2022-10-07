Gabrielle Union's Sexy Take on Menswear Includes a Baggy Blazer with Nothing Underneath

And naturally, super tall stilettos.

Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Published on October 7, 2022 @ 09:40AM
Gabrielle Union
Getty

No longer is the power suit traditional, tailored, and well, boring.

Instead, it's now sexy, skin-bearing, and more suitable for date night than an afternoon at the office. Just ask Gabrielle Union, who put a sultry spin on mens suiting while stepping out with her husband Dwyane Wade for a night out in New York City yesterday. 

Dressed in baggy black pants that flooded past her white pointed-toe stilettos, Gabrielle paired her unhemmed trousers with an even baggier matching blazer on top. She opted to not wear a shirt (or a bra for that matter) underneath the plunging jacket, and accessorized with just the basics: gold drop earrings and a coordinating shiny black handbag. Union wore her natural curls in a half-up, half-down hairstyle with two face-framing pieces, and left the focus solely on her glowing complexion that extended all the way down to her cleavage. 

Dwyane, meanwhile, coordinated with his wife in an oversized orange pantsuit, which he teamed with white sneakers with orange laces, as well as an orange turtleneck layered underneath a black T-shirt. 

The couple's outing came after Gabrielle spoke about her new role in the film The Inspection at the Toronto Film Festival. During a discussion with Entertainment Weekly, the actress, who is a parent to a transgender daughter with Wade, admitted that she struggled to relate to her homophobic character.

"I normally look for characters that have some chunk of me in them, and I did not see that in Inez," she said. "I always look at homophobes as trash. And I'm like, 'Google is free and it's not my job — I'm not doing free labor for you to figure out how to love your kid.' But through the process of [making The Inspection], it's like, Oh, maybe I'm not so different in terms of what lead me to that point." She continued, "I'm never going to reject my child. None of my children are disposable. But I get the deep desire to be seen as worthy. And anything that threatens that can go. And for some people, that includes their children."

