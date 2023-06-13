Gabrielle Union's Tweedy Blazer Dress Is Keeping Barbiecore Alive

Gabrielle Union's latest Netflix project, The Perfect Find, doesn't come out until June 23, but she's already showing everyone she's got a handle on fashion — she plays a fashion editor in the flick — by stepping out in plenty of amazing 'fits in New York City. In just one day, she racked up no less than three outfits, including a bright pink tweedy blazer dress that's perfectly in line with the world's obsession with all things Barbie (blame Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie for that).

Union's jacket-dress included a deep, saturated hot pink color, nubby texture, and an exaggerated pannier-style hip. She wore a sleek skirt under to let the texture of the blazer take center stage and added a pair of pointy-toed brown pumps to the look to keep it from looking like a head-to-toe homage to everyone's favorite doll. A chain necklace finished her look and she wore her hair in a sleek asymmetrical bob.

Earlier in the day for an appearance on Good Morning America, she wore a long gray duster blazer with a statement geode necklace and a plunging knit minidress. She also wore brown shoes with that outfit, though they were in a deeper chocolate brown.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

While she's out promoting her new Netflix movie and her new BET+ show Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50, Union's also opening up about being a mother. She explained that when she was growing up, she had great moms all around her and she felt like she wouldn't be able to measure up. It's sure to be something that's explored in her show, which is chronicles her journey of self-discovery as she tours Africa with family and friends.



"I was afraid of being a bad mom, of not living up to the great moms that I grew up with," Union told E! News. "I didn't want my lack of understanding or knowledge on every single thing to leave this gaping hole in her life."

Then, she realized that there's no official rulebook for being a mom. That's all it took for her to see that everyone's just trying to do their best with their kids.

"As I got more confidence," she finished. "I'm like, 'Oh, we're all winging it? We're just doing the best we can.' It gave me even more confidence to trust that, maybe, I'm solid at this. I'm raising happy, healthy, free Black girls."