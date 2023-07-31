Celebrity Gabrielle Union Gabrielle Union’s Music Festival Outfit Included an Itty-Bitty Bra Top and Low-Rise Cargo Pants Date night done right. By Julia Meehan Julia Meehan Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 31, 2023 @ 12:05PM Photo: Gabrielle Union/Instagram If there’s one person who can pull of effortless festival fashion, it's be Gabrielle Union. On Sunday, Gab shared a series of snaps detailing her OOTD filled with itty-bitty wardrobe staples while spending her weekend “finding the right note” alongside her husband Dwyane Wade at the Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa. In the Instagram post, she enjoyed a glass of her husband’s Wade Cellars wine, while mastering the art of sporty chic by teaming her royal blue velvet trainers with classic basics, including an itty-bitty white ribbed bra top and low-rise olive green cargo pants. The whole look was polished yet laid-back, and she further leaned into the relaxed ‘fit aesthetic with an oversized, distressed denim button-up and a chain pendant necklace. Gabrielle Union/Instagram Gabrielle Union Just Clapped Back at Trolls That Said She’s Too “Old” to Wear Thong Bikini Bottoms Gab styled her hair in long braids with curled ends and opted for a no-makeup, makeup look consisting of dewy summer skin and subtle, smoky eyeshadow. “Finding the right note 🎶 Thank you for a great weekend 🙏🏾,” she wrote alongside the photos. Gabrielle Union/Instagram Wade, no stranger to making fashion statements himself, accompanied his wife in his own version of effortless dressing: a navy blue ringer tank top, blue-and-white tweed short shorts, and a coordinating short-sleeve button-up. A blingy necklace, white trainers with socks, and a blue baseball cap that read “Davis” rounded out his look. He shared a separate post with a carousel of images from their weekend featuring a video that captured the duo dancing and singing together to the blues.