Gabrielle Union’s Music Festival Outfit Included an Itty-Bitty Bra Top and Low-Rise Cargo Pants

If there’s one person who can pull of effortless festival fashion, it's be Gabrielle Union. On Sunday, Gab shared a series of snaps detailing her OOTD filled with itty-bitty wardrobe staples while spending her weekend “finding the right note” alongside her husband Dwyane Wade at the Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa.

In the Instagram post, she enjoyed a glass of her husband’s Wade Cellars wine, while mastering the art of sporty chic by teaming her royal blue velvet trainers with classic basics, including an itty-bitty white ribbed bra top and low-rise olive green cargo pants. The whole look was polished yet laid-back, and she further leaned into the relaxed ‘fit aesthetic with an oversized, distressed denim button-up and a chain pendant necklace.

Gabrielle Union/Instagram

Gab styled her hair in long braids with curled ends and opted for a no-makeup, makeup look consisting of dewy summer skin and subtle, smoky eyeshadow.

“Finding the right note 🎶 Thank you for a great weekend 🙏🏾,” she wrote alongside the photos.



Gabrielle Union/Instagram

Wade, no stranger to making fashion statements himself, accompanied his wife in his own version of effortless dressing: a navy blue ringer tank top, blue-and-white tweed short shorts, and a coordinating short-sleeve button-up. A blingy necklace, white trainers with socks, and a blue baseball cap that read “Davis” rounded out his look. He shared a separate post with a carousel of images from their weekend featuring a video that captured the duo dancing and singing together to the blues.

