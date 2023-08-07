Gabrielle Union's Date-Night Outfit Included a Plunging Micro-Minidress and Slide-On Heels

And, like any good husband, Dwyane Wade matched her look.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on August 7, 2023
Gabrielle Union White Minidress Braided Hairstyle 2020 'Vanity Fair' Oscars Party
Photo:

Getty Images

Leave it to one of Hollywood's favorite It couples, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, to absolutely perfect date night fashion. And while this certainly isn't the first time they've solidified their spot as one of the best-dressed duos around (see: beach thirst traps and courtside monochromatic matching), their coordinating 'fits on Sunday reminded us all how they got their titles to begin with.

Union and her husband Wade stepped out in Los Angeles on Aug. 6, in matching ensembles. Union wore a black micro-minidress with a plunging sweetheart neckline, spaghetti straps, corseted midsection, and a slight bubble skirt. She paired the tiny smock with matching slide-on heels and a shoulder bag. Diamond earrings and coordinating bangles accessorized her look, and she wore her hair in long, voluminous beach waves with a middle part.

Gabrielle Union Black Minidress and Dwyane Wade Holding Hands August 2023

Getty Images

Wade effortlessly complemented Gab in black trousers and a white wife pleaser tank top. Chunky dress shoes and matching night-time sunglasses finished off his look. The two strutted through the street hand-in-hand with megawatt smiles plastered across their faces, looking very in love.

Before hitting the town for mom and dad's night out, the actress shared the cutest video montage documenting their youngest daughter Kaavia James's dance recital. In the clip, the mama-daughter duo was seen getting ready for the big performance in their bathroom before showing Kaavia dancing in costume alongside her classmates. In the end, Kaavia was congratulated with a bouquet of roses and greeted with hugs and kisses from her parents.

"Every Black girl deserves her flowers 💐," Union captioned the post.

