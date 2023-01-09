Gabrielle Union and Her Daughter Kaavia Matched With Mommy-and-Me Braids

Gabrielle Union and her children never shy away from coordinating. And while past instances have involved playing matchy-matchy with their outfits (and let's not forget Union matching with her husband, Dwyane Wade), Union's latest twinning moment involves her daugther Kaavia and their hairstyles. In her latest Instagram post, Union shared a gallery of snaps that showed off a new braided hairstyle — and Kaavia is wearing her hair in the exact same way, with an intricate pattern of cornrows and braids styled up into a pair of space buns.

While Union finished a few strands with bold wooden beads, Kaavia opted for a colorful ones, instead. The look came courtesy of stylist Wankaya H., who Union tagged in the carousel. Wade also made a cameo in one of the shots.

"Imitation IS the best form of flattery. @kaaviajames suggested I get the same hairstyle that she got and I was honored to oblige," she wrote beside the photos. "Twinning is winning 🖤🖤🖤 Anything for her. @flawlessbygu Thank you @hairbywankaya ⭐️🔥⭐️"



Union has another major reason to celebrate. Last week, Apple released a new trailer for Truth Be Told, where Union stars alongside Octavia Spencer. The show (based on Kathleen Barber's novel While You Were Sleeping) is about a podcaster that also investigates the crimes she speaks about, adding a personal twist to everyone's favorite true crime shows.

Truth Be Told's third season, which focuses on cases involving missing Black women, premieres on Jan. 20 and also stars Mekhi Phifer, David Lyons, Ron Cephas Jones, and Merle Dandridge.

