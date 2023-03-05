Gabrielle Union's High-Slit Tuxedo Dress Was Covered in So Many Sequins

We can practically hear it jingling through the screen.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 5, 2023 @ 02:27PM
Gabrielle Union

Last night, Gabrielle Union made a dazzling entrance at the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards, where she was nominated for Best Supporting Performance for her role in The Inspection. Dressed to win, the actress stepped onto the red carpet in a Gucci dress that could rival any disco ball. 

For the formal occasion, Gabrielle wore a bright purple tuxedo dress that was clad in so many sequins that we could practically hear it jingling through the screen. In addition to the purple sparkles, the midi dress also featured glittery black lapels and larger beading at the skirt, as well as a thigh-high slit. She accessorized with platform sandals (also Gucci) and a glitzy diamond-encrusted necklace — just in case there wasn't already enough bling. 

Gabrielle Union

Getty

Union, who was joined by her husband Dwyane Wade at the award ceremony, styled her shoulder-length hair in loose waves with a middle part, and completed her glam with feathery lashes and pink lipgloss.

The Inspection is inspired by director Elegance Bratton's experience as a gay man facing homophobia in the Marines and from his own mother who is played by Union. As a parent to a transgender daughter, Union revealed she had trouble relating to her role. "I normally look for characters that have some chunk of me in them, and I did not see that in Inez," she said. "I always look at homophobes as trash. And I'm like, 'Google is free and it's not my job — I'm not doing free labor for you to figure out how to love your kid.'" 

She continued, "But through the process, it's like, 'Oh, maybe I'm not so different in terms of what lead me to that point.' I'm never going to reject my child. None of my children are disposable. But I get the deep desire to be seen as worthy. And anything that threatens that can go. And for some people, that includes their children."

Related Articles
Halsey
Halsey Wore a Completely See-Through Dress With Black Lingerie Underneath at Lanvin
Halsey
Halsey Channeled Marie Antoinette in a Corseted Bodysuit and No Pants
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham's Latest Outfit Paired Clashing Colors on Purpose
Victoria Beckham Paris Fashion Week
Victoria, David, and the Beckham Crew Had the Cutest Matching Moment at Paris Fashion Week
EmRata Loewe
Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore a Phallic Plant As a Top
Halsey
Halsey Matched Her New Green Bob to Her Cutout Leather Bra Top
Ciara Paris Fashion Week 2023
Ciara Went Pantsless in a Chunky Sweater That Had More Holes Than Knit
Olivia Rodrigo at Billboards
Olivia Rodrigo’s Y2K Red Carpet Look Included a Leather Tube Top and Low-Rise Pants
Paco Rabanne Paris Fashion Week
Halsey Combined a Slinky Futuristic Dress With a Grandmacore Staple at Paco Rabanne
Christina Ricci Costume Guild Awards
Christina Ricci Paired Her Legendary Bangs With a High-Slit Cut-Out Gown
Kate Middleton Fascinator Hat
Kate Middleton Wore One of Her Signature Outfit Formulas for an Appearance With Prince William
Alexandra Daddario Dior Fashion Show 2023
Alexandra Daddario Mashed Up Corsets and Coven-Ready Fashion at Paris Fashion Week
Dua Lipa Saint Laurent 2023 Show
Dua Lipa's 'Matrix'-Inspired Outfit Included a Hood and Glamorous Sunglasses
Charlize Theron Dior Fashion Show 2023
Charlize Theron's Full Fringe Dress Gave a Sneaky Peek of Her Sheer Skirt
Suki Waterhouse Glitter Boots
Suki Waterhouse Styled Her Winter White Outfit With Glittery, Hot Pink Knee-High Boots
These Mila Kunis-Approved Sneakers Have Sold Out 10 Times â and Theyâre Finally Back in Stock
The Exact Sneakers Mila Kunis Wears Have Sold Out 10 Times — and They’re Finally Back in Stock